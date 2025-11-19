Share:

In front of tables decked out in lavender tablecloths, groups of college-aged kids waited in line with their three different college brochures for free nachos. Dozens of tables of different universities, including Cal State LA, Long Beach, and Loyola Marymount University, were lined alongside each other in the quad for the University Night Event.

This event was hosted by the Transfer Center on Wednesday, November 12, and welcomed students of all backgrounds, ages, levels, and grades to learn more about their future next steps in transferring to a university. This event was created for any college students who might have missed the previous transfer events that happened a few weeks earlier.

PCC Transfer Director Tameka Alexander’s goal for this event was to connect students with resources that can help them when it comes to their future academic and career planning.

“The goal is really to target and provide support for our evening students. We have a really big fair in the daytime, which is University Day,” said Alexander. “Some students are in class or have to work, so this gives students an opportunity to still connect with university partners and learn about transfer. We want to make sure that we provide great support.”

A staff member from the PCC Transfer Center, Joel Turk, advised the student attendees to ask any type of questions for the schools that they are interested in transferring to.

“My favorite question I’d recommend asking is, where to take a nap on campus?” I mean this very seriously. I think it’s a good question and a reminder to rest while you’re both at PCC and at a university. So I would really recommend asking the representative that. “I think it would be a good way of getting to pick their brain,” said Turk.

Yuheng Pan, an international first-year student, attended the event, looking into his options for the schools that he wants to attend for business.

“My major is business, but I want to transfer to UCLA or UC Berkeley just because I want to go to a good university, so it’s not only about my major. “I just want to transfer to the school,” said Pan.

There are many different reasons for what college students are looking for in their future plans, but these events are there to answer their questions in real time, all in one place.

