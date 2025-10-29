Share:

Undocuweek at Pasadena City College brings together art, activism, and community to emphasize the experiences of undocumented and mixed-status students. Through creative expression and education, the week aims to spark visibility across the campus.

This year’s Screen-Printing Party on Thursday, October 16, at noon, co-hosted by BSSC, Pride, APIDA, and MOCAN, showcases that spirit of empowerment. Students were invited to bring T-shirts, tote bags, or other fabric items to be printed with designs that symbolize identity; a hands-on act of resistance through art.

“We’re also going to be offering some virtual trainings for anyone open to students as well, for anyone who wants to learn more about trauma informed care, and just like, there’s a lot of burnout happening too, because of all the, you know, mutual care there is, but you know you also have to care for yourself,” said, Kenia Garcia, subbing as the Undocumented Student Success Specialist.. “So how do we use compassion for ourselves to make sure we don’t burn out?”

Garcia’s emphasis on self-care highlights a crucial, but often overlooked part of advocacy, sustaining those who provide mutual support within the undocumented community.

Garcia also pointed to new mental health efforts like Undocuchats, coming in November, “just for a space for people to share out how they’re feeling.” These initiatives aim to reach not only undocumented students, but also mixed-status families impacted by instability and fear.

Ashley Jimenezaniceto, Vice President of MECA, said, “I feel like we are taking the step, but how I see it, it’s mainly the Dream Center pushing for that and not the rest of PCC. like there’s a division.”

Advocating for these students has become incredibly crucial, especially during this political climate. UNDOCUWEEK is a beautiful example of support towards undocumented and mixed status students. However, there needs to be a collective movement to honor and support this demographic, not just during that week, but in our day to day lives.

Samuel Adan Gutierrez, Puente Club Historian, added that “PCC is already a step ahead but could strengthen community through more visible events, like an assembly or some kind of pep rally.”

Undocuweek reminds the PCC community that empowerment begins with being seen, and standing together as a collective.

