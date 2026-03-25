Share:

A horror movie that decides it is going to challenge themselves by having a peculiar style and approach to their film can be risky. “Undertone” is a film that prioritized focusing on toying with viewers’ auditory senses rather than their visual ones. The film’s delivery has moviegoers in suspense throughout the movie, leaving people in the theater double guessing every tiny sound heard. The film instills this deeply eerie and unsettling feeling with the topics it covers, ranging from religion, illness of a loved one, and constant demonic paranormal activity.

The film labels itself as “the scariest movie you will ever hear,” portraying to viewers the goal that director Ian Tuason was aiming to reach during his creation process. “Undertone” served as a slow burn, taking nearly the entirety of its runtime building towards a big payoff that ultimately felt a bit underwhelming as it left viewers with a disturbing yet inconclusive ending.

The plot consisted of this podcast called “The Undertone Podcast”, which is run by the main character Evy Babic played by Nina Kiri, and her co-host Justin played by Adam DiMarco, as they discover 10 mysterious audio files that were sent to them by what they presumed was a viewer. The film never shows Justin as it focuses purely on Babic as she is the only character the audience follows from start to finish. Babic is also shown taking care of her bedridden mother, as Babic is told her mother will succumb to her illness soon.

Throughout the film, the mother is mainly used to convey the paranormal activity that occurs in Babic’s life. As Babic worked her way through these audio files, the supernatural events in her life increased. These occurrences made it harder for her skepticism to prevail, slowly chipping away at her disbelief until she finally realized everything was really happening.

Early on the audience is exposed to Babic’s skepticism as she is a complete counterpart to Justin, always looking for logical explanations for any conspiracy theories or urban legends that are talked about on the podcast. Babic’s reluctance to believe something doesn’t stop with the podcast as she was seemingly opposed to the views that her very religious mother believed and lived by.

Viewers see Babic’s guilt slowly overcome her as she blames herself for the state her mother is in. Babic believed that if she had prayed with her mother as she requested when she became sick, she could’ve recovered from her illness. The guilt ate away at Babic until she reached audio file number 10, making something shift in her mind that made her utter the words “I killed my mother,” admitting the negligence she showed her mother had killed her.

The audio files is what gives this movie its identity as it shined whenever they were played, giving the audience the auditory creepiness and unsettling vibes the film promised. Whenever the files were being played, the film was able to incorporate every aspect that made it what it was, all at the same time. They were able to encapsulate the sounds in the theater, cutting out any outside noise and solely focused on the audio the characters were playing ensuring the uneasy and disturbing vibes were portrayed. Almost all of the supernatural occurrences were saved for when the files were played, and Babic’s skepticism was fading as they progressed, leading to her eventual admission of guilt.

Without it being outright said, the audio files served as a demonic ritual that was completed once the final one was played. The demon Babic and Justin inadvertently called to was a female demon that stemmed from Near East and Europe folklore named Abyzou. Abyzou is a demon that is blamed for miscarriages and infant mortality and was targeting Babic as early on in the film it was revealed that she was pregnant. Given that the pregnancy ended up playing such a big role, the movie could’ve done a better job conveying that, it often skipped over that key detail almost as if it didn’t exist.

Abyzou was allowed full control in final minutes of the film, communicating to Evy that she “shouldn’t have listened to all of them,” in this haunting demonic voice. Chaos erupts in the house as the film dives deep in the paranormal activity, from the lights flickering, light bulbs shattering, disturbing images, and the demonic possession of Babic’s mother. Waiting until the end to show major supernatural moments happening made the closing moments feel a bit rushed, but it’s what let the movie fully sink its teeth into focusing on the hearing aspect, not solely relying on what could be seen.

The final moments of the movie played perfectly into their theme, cutting off all visuals, panning to a black screen, having the sounds of crying babies play as these demonic chants slowly silenced them until the only sound left was the chanting. The ending was left up for the viewers interpretation but one could assume Evy’s conclusion wasn’t the best. As the chanting ends, people are left stunned and questioning the disturbing and cursed feeling that’s stuck with them as they walk out the theater.

An open-ended closing for a film that revolves around what a viewer hears works as it leaves the horrors up to the audience’s mind instead of showing them, as nothing can scare someone more than their own mind. Although at times the movie felt like it was dragging its feet towards the finish line, it was still able to deliver on the cursed and disturbing auditory theme it aimed to hit, making it a unique horror movie.

Follow: