Share:

At the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana in September, prolific radio host Larry Mantle moderated a live broadcast of ‘AirTalk’ focused on the changing face of Orange County, both politically and journalistically. The discussion began exploring how local reporting has evolved, but then quickly devolved into a heated exchange on a split interpretation on whether the county’s apparent shift to purple in the 2024 election reflects a lasting political realignment. An intriguing deep dive into the topic soon turned hostile, drowned out by threats of a lawsuit and personal jabs.

The first panel encouraged a civilized discussion on the state of journalism in Orange County – -host Larry Mantle showered LAist Watchdog Correspondent Nick Gerda with praise over his reporting on the corruption surrounding Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do’s $13 million dollar spend of public funds, funnelled through a non-profit organization his daughter worked as a leader at. Gerda went on to address how he couldn’t report on this story alone, and acknowledged others on the panel for their mentorship and advice throughout the arduous process. Gerda filed over 90 public records requests, relied on credible tips, and combed through thousands of documents to expose Do. He also spoke to how much pushback comes with requesting public records as a journalist, and how, as reporters, they must continue to exercise their right to do so if they want to keep those in power in check.

Another panelist, Norberto Santana, who serves as editor-in-chief of the Voice of OC, told the audience that the people living in O.C. care more about local issues rather than their commitment to a particular political party.

“That’s the beauty of local reporting. Where you can really go beyond just the red or blue,” Santana said. “What you really have to concentrate on is: what’s in your library? What kind of housing do you have? What’s the traffic look like? Homelessness–how do you tackle that?”

After a quick break, Mantle began the second half of the live broadcast, switching out the panel for new guests to discuss the county’s voting habits. One of the panelists included Shawn Steel, California National Committeeman to the Republican Party, who stood alone on stage as the singular conservative voice. Tensions rose almost immediately.

Shawn Steel began his time telling the audience that the Republican party had recently “exploded” with new members, as well as voters shifting towards independent voices. He also made it known that he had great distaste for living in California: he found it to be completely unaffordable, and noted that he understood why so many people were seemingly leaving.

Additional panelists from UC Irvine featured Jon Gould, Dean of School of Social Ecology, and Judy Tzu-Chun Wu, Professor of History and Asian American Studies. The two chatted about the shifting demographics of voters–paticularly Asian Americans–in O.C., citing Vietnamese voters’ history and its connection with immigrating to the U.S. during the Vietnam War.

This triggered a quick response from Steel, who tried to denounce Wu’s comments on the war, cutting her off. “This is outrageous…nobody wants to hear this,” Steel said.

Mantle tried to reign Steel in, reminding guests that they were live on air, as he struggled to regain decorum with the suddenly unruly panel.

Moving swiftly to a new panelist, Mantle asked democratic political consultant Orrin Evans if he had any insights when analyzing the newly purple district.

“I think one of the biggest things that can disenfranchise any demographic is corruption,” said Evans. “I’d like to applaud LAist for its exposing of the 1.2 million dollars that Michelle Steel awarded to her political consultant—”

Michelle Steel is Shawn Steel’s wife.

“Now that’s a low blow,” Steel retorts.

“1.2 million dollars–,” Evans continues.

“You’re a hack!” Steel tossed back.

Mantle stepped in once again: this was a discussion, not a fight. He urged the panelists to stay on topic. Cooling down slightly, he asked Steel what his thoughts were regarding the newly proposed Prop 50, and what it could mean for Californians.

“First…trash talking my wife is unacceptable. You get paid for this stuff…but that’s what I expect from hacks,” Steel responded, addressing Evans, who was sitting right next to him.

“Hang on, Shawn, I’ve got limited time on the radio broadcast,” Mantle pleaded once more.

Ironically, Mantle tried to address the concept of furthering bipartisan divide as the stage turned into a visual aid for that exact concept.

After the live broadcast concluded, Mantle invited the panel to air out any remaining thoughts in front of the audience. Steel and Evans continued to verbally spar with one another, ultimately ending in Steel asking if the discussion was being filmed, for he was going to send Evans a cease and desist over Evans’ comments on his wife.

“I hope you have a good lawyer,” Steel told Evans.

Follow: