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As the lights dimmed and the crunching of popcorn faded, moviegoers were met by deafening silence as they awaited the opening scene of “Crime 101”. The story follows an LAPD detective Lou played by Mark Ruffalo, attempting to uncover the perpetrator behind a trail of expensive heists along the 101 freeway. Each heist is carried out by an undetectable thief Mike Davis played by Chris Hemsworth. Although a small mistake early in the movie leaves the thief second guessing his plans for future heists it finally leaves a clue for the detective to follow after years of attempting to prove a connection between each heist. As the crimes progress through the streets of Los Angeles we soon meet an insurance broker Sharon played by Halle Berry, who despite her success chooses to feed private information to Davis because of job frustration. It’s not long before the three main characters find themselves in life altering decisions.

After seeing the preview trailer for “Crime 101” in theaters last year, the film was anticipated to be a must watch, but while exciting it ultimately fell behind when it came to poor casting in support roles.

The beginning of the movie did a great job of establishing identities for all three of the main characters as well as their conflicts. Lou was the laughing stock at work consumed by seeking out the thief’s identity that at some point it was all he had left and all he wanted to prove. Ruffalo did a good job of capturing the exhaustion and determination of an experienced LAPD detective.

Then we have Davis who never murdered or hurt anyone during his jobs because his only motivation was a share in wealth after each heist. For this particular movie, Hemsworth experimented with an American accent which was nicely done but it would have been nice to hear his original accent to add more personality to the role.

Lastly, Sharon who was trapped in a firm where she was undervalued and taken advantage of which led to her going against her morals to get ahead in life. Berry was simply phenomenal with her onscreen presence through every emotional dialogue she had to deliver. Together on screen the characters made sense, however, there was some casting that simply would have made a better choice.

Nick Nolte made multiple appearances on screen, however, his dialogue was simply incoherent. It was hard to process what the conversation between Hemsworth and Nolte entailed without subtitles and by the time it was able to be processed, the characters were in action. The moment Nolte overtook the screen one must have been ready to intently focus in order to understand the instructions and plans for the next heist.

It’s later announced in the movie Barry Keoghan would be Ormon, the second thief who was unafraid to murder for information. Although it was nice to have this strong personality on screen, Keoghan didn’t really seem to fit his dialogue or emotions, however, his line delivery had its moments of enjoyment. It was difficult to connect to his character so much so that when his character was murdered it was almost freeing to get rid of this energetic character who was surrounded by soft and calm character personalities.

The storyline also contained a brief love story, which was understandable for the main character to begin to assess his life and potentially even romanticize what having a partner would look like. Yet it would have been nice to incorporate Maya played by Monica Barbaro in more scenes to mess with Davis emotionally. She was only in two scenes that didn’t contain enough emotional connection to want to root for their love story which was disappointing because she was a great character.

Otherwise, the story had a unique plot which was easy to follow and had multiple unexpected surprises from both the main and supporting characters. “Crime 101” had a spectacular ending that made my jaw drop three times in the span of five minutes. As the mystery is finally unraveled and the detective and thief finally meet face to face, their decision to protect one another and disappear left me quite baffled. The chemistry between Hemsworth and Ruffalo was heard through their dialogue delivery and although they don’t get many scenes together the build up to their first and final encounter was worth it.

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