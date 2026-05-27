Share:

“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” gets right into the action. From the start the film doesn’t take any quiet moments. In its first sequence of action it shows the Mandolorian, played by Pedro Pascal,and Grogu also known as baby Yoda,on a mission to bring in an Imperial officer. After several minutes of AT-AT walkers shooting at Mando and him sneaking aboard on one, explosions fill the screen as several walkers fall off the snow cliff and the officer who made his escape is shot out from his sky craft and taken out.

After reporting to Ward, played by Sigourney Weaver, Mando gets a new mission to talk to twin Hutt criminals to locate their missing nephew Rotta,voiced by Jeremy Allen White, and in return they’ll supply him with knowledge on the whereabouts of Imperial officer Coin, who was played by Jonny Coyne. There are moments between Mando, Grogu, and new partner Zeb (Steve Glum) who acts more as their pilot, picking them up from missions. These moments spent with Grogu are adorable and further develops Mando and his softer side and their dynamic. Their partnership really shines in scenes where Grogu actively uses his telekinetic abilities to help out in missions and fight scenes.

Upon arriving on the planet Shakari, Mando gains insight on Rotta’s whereabouts and learns that he is a popular gladiator champion in a fighting pit that’s run by a crime lord known as Janu. Finally meeting with Rotta, Mando is met with his refusal to be rescued as Rotta wants to shy from his father Jubba’s footsteps and enjoys his new light as a fighter. Intent on completing the mission Mando finds Janu to negotiate on Rotta’s freedom but he learns Janu plans to kill Rotta in his final fight, tricking him because the plan was to never let him free. Mando planned to rescue Rotta after the meeting but he is restrained and stopped by guards and he is ultimately forced to fight Rotta in the pit which is then filled with several other creatures turning it into an all out brawl.

They managed to escape after Rotta accidentally broke the security system by tossing an electric power wielding creature setting the monsters free and after a chase scene ensues Rotta is finally captured with the help of Zeb. Aboard the ship the audience learns that Janu and Coin are the same person and with a chance of trust Mando and the gang are on their way to capture the Imperial officer.

Mando later only takes back Coin and allows for Rotta to go free and while met with disappointment from Ward everything is calm for a bit. Mando called for small alien creatures known as the Anzellans to halo repair his ship.

The final section finds a bounty hunter that with the help of its dog-like creature captures one Anzellan and takes him and Mabdo to Nal Hutts where the twins intend to punish Nando for failing to finish the deal and here he finds that Rotta too had been captured. Mando is thrown into a large body of water underneath the room where he has to fight a huge Dragonsnake. Here is where Grogu comes to save him but in the process Mando is badly injured and the audience spends several minutes of Grogu trying to aid his friend and caretaker back to full health, a touching sequence of events that brings the two closer. Finally, while Mando fights the bounty hunter, Rotta fights the twin Hutts in a fast action paced scene they come out victorious. The little Anzellans brought help with them, Ward and a team of New Republic pilots to lay waste to this planet filled with criminals.

The movie takes no time to pause, everything pieces together in bringing Mando more together with Grogu, Zeb and new team member Rotta on future adventures.

To both fans and non-fans of Star Wars, head on down to the nearest theater and secure tickets to witness this film of non-stop fun and action.

Follow: