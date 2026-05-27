Share:

Twenty years since the original cult classic, “The Devil Wears Prada 2” returns with a storyline both satisfying and refreshing for longtime fans. The plot follows Anne Hathaway reprising her role as Andy Sachs, who is fired from her position and looking for a new job. In a typical struggling-writer trope, Andy looks tirelessly until a call brings her journey full circle, reuniting her with Miranda Priestly, played once again by Meryl Streep, the once-devilish boss in designer pumps. Now working as a feature writer, Andy fights for her spot while challenging the modern world of TikTok and Instagram news broadcasting, as she climbs the fashion ladder.

What made the sequel feel refreshing and new was that it was not overly focused on appealing to the Gen Z audience, yet it remained relevant and modern. In the film, print media is being replaced by social media, which is becoming more exclusive through newsletter email marketing, subscriptions, and paid apps. Despite the number of views a post or article would get, the analytical aspect of engagement affected the impact of the work. Priestley published a piece highlighting a Shein parody brand, which later received backlash and was discredited in an instant as the article went viral. The plot shed light on the death of print media and the struggling journalism industry, with many publications focusing solely on digital magazine issues, and the production of physical issues declining.

The film also felt like it didn’t need to rely on nostalgia like a lot of reboots and sequels, instead trying to revive a story that should have stuck to its ending. The introduction starts with parallels to the original and iconic sequence of Andy getting ready for work, except she carries herself with confidence and charm, which she learned in her career. She walks with a bounce, she’s stylish, and sure of herself. If someone hadn’t watched the original, they wouldn’t have known that she was once a shy and awkward aspiring writer. At the end of the film, the oversized, rag doll-like cerulean blue sweater she wore in the original is replaced with a vibrant blue form-fitting sweater vest proper and she means business.

Before the film’s release, leaked set pictures caused controversy with many fans calling the wardrobe underwhelming and mocking the film with names such as “The Devil wears Zara”. However, the criticism missed the point of what the fashion in the movie represented. The wardrobe was meant to symbolize the elevated, mature, and developing personalities of the characters. Andy, for example, was once a frumpy, awkward underdog, but in the sequel, her new look shows her blossoming into her confidence. Meanwhile, Miranda’s look is meant to show her laid-back, soft side and smooths out her edge in the end with a coastal grandma look.

In the past decade, theaters have felt stuck relying on live-action adaptations, reboots, sequels, and even sagas of beloved films, often as creative fatigue, nostalgia bait, and cash grab. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” is a brilliant continuation of an iconic film that could easily be its own standalone film. It is speculated that there might be a part 3 in the works; however, the story’s ending had a satisfying conclusion, so the story won’t need to be dragged out. Andy leaves behind a career “any girl will kill for” to be with her boyfriend, and she is now the head of the magazine, choosing herself over her career while also maintaining a relationship.

Follow: