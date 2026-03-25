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Last week, students gathered under tents to avoid the heat wave, only to find rows of tables full of clothes and trinkets. The event was hosted by ASPCC’s bi-annual Swap Party, allowing students to exchange gently used goods for other ones donated by their peers.

Each table displayed a variety of goods, showcasing books, hygiene products, shirts, pants, decorations, and stationery, among other things. The most popular section was the clothes, featuring a variety of sizes, dresses, and even costumes. Another was the books table where students found books for both fun and use in their classes.

“There are so many useful things here for both students and civilians; I even found a book for one of my classes,” PCC student Marlin Garcia said. “I like events like this since I think it’s very helpful to the community.”

Restocked daily, the tables offered items varying in size, season, and functionality without having to spend any money. ASPCC created a simple process of only scanning a QR code and filling out a Google form to check in and check out items.

“Anyone can come and then take whatever they need, as much as they need,” said the VP of Sustainability Thin Thaw (Layne) Dar Zin .“We only ask that they sign in and then sign out once they’re done. And it’s a short survey; there is no limit to what a person can take.”

The event was advertised as a mix of sustainability and equity, aiming to support students with fewer resources while encouraging others to give back.

“I wanted this to be a place where the community comes together,” Dar Zin declared. “Provide what they can for the community to take back, like a financial circular economy. Capitalism and consumerism are very rampant, and there is a pattern of people buying things they don’t really need and then throwing them away, which goes into landfills.

Students can enjoy the idea of both giving and getting, cleaning out their closets filled with clothes they no longer have use for, and in return finding new pieces given by their peers. The only exception being that people should not bring items that are fragile or hard for volunteers. Any items left over will be donated around campus to those in need.

“When I did this last semester, I first reached out to all the centers on campus to see if they could use any of the items,” Dar Zin explained. “I donated a bunch of stationery to the Family Resource Center, and also decorations, in case they use them for events. And I also reached out to the Pride Center because they have a gender-affirming clothing rack.

One student shared their experience while donating her clothes for this event, in hopes it’ll grow in popularity as a resource to the community.

“I saw flyers for this event, and I was really interested, because I cycle for a lot of clothes, and like to thrift,” PCC student Jaiden Pangan said. “I brought a whole bag of my clothes to give because I have a lot of clothes that don’t fit me anymore from high school. I wanted to take advantage of giving to the community and see if I can also make use of this stuff by giving it new life.

For those who want to take part in the next Swap Party, it will take place in Fall 2026, with more details coming soon from ASPCC.

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