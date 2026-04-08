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Within the fast-paced story of “Super Mario Galaxy” viewers can expect tons of fun moments. The new character adaptations of Bowser Jr. and Yoshi were great, adding fun new dynamics with the main cast.

Following Bowser’s defeat in the first film, filling in the gap of a new villain can often be a challenge, but his son Bowser Jr. more than makes up for it. Bowser’s character opts out for a more comedic role, but his son brings on a more menacing yet charming role.

One such scene takes place moments after their heartfelt reunion where they find themselves at odds dealing with the heroes. Bowser is reluctant in harming them, showing a possible redemption arc, contrasting his son who wants to be more aggressive when it comes to battling the protagonists.

It’s not just the villains’ chemistry that works well, but Yoshi’s dynamic with Mario and Luigi was wholesome as Toad’s indifference towards him was fun to watch.

As for its plot, the movie takes a different turn with the lore than what fans are used to from the games. Peach and Rosalina are now retconned as sisters who were separated long ago. It’s not a totally random decision as the two characters while not related in the games were initially planned to be so this can feel like the directors returning to that original idea. Having said princesses more closely tied together adds more depth to the story and drives the emotional aspects to rescuing Roslaina more forward. And the film highlights that sisterhood as its main focus with Princess Peach and Toad searching for the kidnapped Rosalina after a luma star she sent requested for their assistance. Peach takes center stage in this film as viewers follow her journey about feeling like an outsider in the Mushroom Kingdom.

The movie does a good job at keeping audiences entertained through fun action sequences. A notable scene would be Peach with the help of Toad fighting hundreds of Ninji’s throughout a casino inspired by some of the game’s levels. And once she wins she confronts a villain not seen in the franchise in nearly 40 years, King Wart who rules over the casino littered with easter eggs for fans to look out for.

It’s after that casino sequence longtime Nintendo fans are treated to another interesting cameoFox McCloud from the Starfox series. To Nintendo fans hype comes to mind with the endless possibilities of what this could possibly mean for future Nintendo films in a shared universe.

The final section of the film finds the heroes confronting the father-son duo at Planet Bowser, a creation of Bowser Jr. to give to his father with Rosalina at the center powering the planet. The battle leaves audiences glued to the screen as an overwhelming climax shows Peach trying to free her sister Rosalina while Mario, Yoshi, and Luigi fight Bowser and Bowser Jr. A good change from its predecessor to avoid another repetitive fight was having Bowser be in his Dry Bowser form. A cool easter egg for fans as he gains this form after Mario drops him in the lava; a suspenseful moment for Bowser Jr. who briefly shows remorse for his actions as he temporarily mourns his father. The action sequences here while grand felt a bit short, but the humor kept it entertaining.

In the end the king Koopas are imprisoned and Rosalina meets the rest of the main cast and they all rebuild Peach’s castle. The ending may feel a bit too fast paced, but there are many aspects that make the film enjoyable. For fans of the Super Mario franchise, this film is definitely a 1-up for videogame adaptations.

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