The International Student Center not only helps students adjust to campus life, but also hosts activities designed to help them destress and unwind. Last week, in the C building, students had the chance to tap into childhood nostalgia with a clay-making activity. The event was open from 11a.m. to 1p.m., giving everyone plenty of time to relax, get creative, and meet new friends. With stress levels rising and finals week on everyone’s agendas, it’s important to carve out personal time to mellow out academic madness.

“Events like these not only help you destress after finals or classes, it’s also a way for you to reconnect with that inner child. Because once your childhood is gone it’s hard to revisit,” Yen Nguyen, a student at PCC, said as she molded a line of figurines in her hands.

Yen, a psychology student, has been organizing the events for the International Student Center for the past few weeks with the first one being bracelet making and the most recent one being origami creating. Reconnecting with your inner-child is a means to feel, imagine, and be vulnerable with yourself. Everyone has an inner-child that wishes to be acknowledged and it can be nurtured through low stimulation activities amongst new friends.

Surrounded by Christmas music and decorations, staff who helped organize the event sat alongside students, greeting each person as they arrived. No matter their background, every student can find guidance and support through this office. The International Student Center takes pride in creating a welcoming environment and understanding the challenges that come with starting over in a new country.

Christina Wong, originally from Hong Kong and a member of the staff, said she feels personally connected to the individual stories she encounters from students each semester. She had made the incredible decision to move here at the age of 20 years old, pointing to a place on the world map, and moving here all alone without family or friends. Through the years of establishing herself as a young woman, she has learned many lessons and passed them down to the students making their decision to start over at PCC.

“What made me change the most when I came here – I am more willing to advocate for myself. I am more willing to talk and tell what I want, what I want to chase, the dreams I want to do and go for. That makes me feel so much different,” Wong said.

She guides students just in this way, finding their goals and aligning them with the path that will take them there. Within the short six months she has worked on the staff, Christina has made herself another reliable resource to students who want to succeed. All students have to do is open themselves up to the help, and maybe play with a little bit of clay in between classes.

Joyce Yang, a freshman, is a student who has taken advantage of these opportunities and now enjoys the activities and connections she receives each time she visits the center. She enjoys being creative and finds these events as an inexpensive way to express her interest.

“This is my first semester and I think the center is a place for me to visit in between classes. I like drawing and clay but I’m not doing it because it’s hard to find supplies,” said Yang.

No matter the journey, the International Student Center is a reflection of the dedication PCC has for its students’ success. Whether you’re taking a moment to reconnect with your inner child, seeking guidance on starting over, or simply looking for a creative outlet, the ISC offers a welcoming space to belong. And at their next event, there will always be a seat waiting for you.

