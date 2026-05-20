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The idea of a burnout that students may be familiar with was first introduced by Psychologist Herbert Freudenberger. It was used to describe the deterioration of work ethic over time under stress.

Some of the things people may experience during a burnout can include neglecting one’s needs to prioritize work, feeling constantly overworked or under challenged, and withdrawing from work completely due to feeling unmotivated.

As the school year comes to an end college students may experience academic burnout. Some students who deal with burnout also see the effect that it has on their mental health. Since a burnout can be chronic it could be an overlaying factor on students’ work for a period of time rather than one specific time frame.

“Yes I have many times I experienced a burnout and it took a huge toll on my mental health because it felt like all my work that led to the burnout was for nothing,” said Mariah Leal, a first year student majoring in biology.

To avoid a burnout, students have found various different methods or hobbies that allow them to properly recharge from school work. Some of these hobbies may include engaging in conversation with friends, going to cafes or the gym. Doing these activities allows a separation from academic stress.

“I tend to hangout with friends any chance I can because I believe having a good social life is very crucial for someone. If I don’t see the people I enjoy being around, my days can be very tiresome,” said Adrian Monroy, a first year student majoring in business administration.

Although the work and social life balance relies mostly on students there is leniency offered by professors. The importance of communication between professor and student can be the key difference between falling behind and working through a burnout.

“My first semester here at PCC I took professor Ruiz’s English C1000 course. I’ve never met a more understanding and caring professor,” said Kevin Rivas, a first year student majoring in business marketing. “I told her that I felt a burnout. She completely understood and told me to shoot her an email when I turned in the assignment.”

As students take a final push towards finishing up the semester it is important to stay on top of school work while also stepping away when appropriate in order for fellow students not to overwhelm themselves and have a healthy relationship between their academic and personal life.

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