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On the second to last Thursday of the Spring semester, students flooded out of classes at noon and spilled into the Quad. As they ventured out, a group of tables in the middle of the Quad stopped many as they offered multiple activities. One table beckoned students with refreshments and a chance to spin a wheel and claim a prize. Another table offered a plant potting activity for students to find their comfort seedling. In the middle of it all sat a small banner that read Detox from Finals.

With finals week just beginning for students at Pasadena City College, a lot of students may be feeling stressed about their workload, upcoming tests, and grades. So in order to help ease tension during finals week each semester the Office of Student Life (OSL) hosted an event called ‘Deadline Detox’ as a part of their Lancer’s Self Care Day series. This series was associated with their Distress week inviting students to relax, craft, and put down their stress for a moment.

As students first approached the event they were met by the OSL table and urged to sign in to participate. After they were offered various beverages such as orange juice, coffee, and lemonade. Alongside drinks students were also given the chance to spin a wheel and win prizes like a drawstring bag, a stress ball, a folder and more. Representatives of the OSL were also available at a table talking to students about finals and how to reduce their stress.

“I encourage students to come out to events like these,” said Jay Lin, student and member of the OSL. “Going to events like these was my first social experience here and it helped me feel more relaxed, more able to finish strong.”

Another table at the event featured various plants of shapes and sizes that taught students how to care for them with their own starter kit. Josh Hidalgo, a non-instructional faculty for the Math Success Center, hosted the table, bringing his own plants to show students the way he copes with stress. Hidalgo brings in cuttings from his own garden and shares them with students calling them “comfort plants”. These comfort plants were given to students as they mixed dirt and soil, in custom pots while Hidalgo prepared the cuttings for them.

“I firmly believe education isn’t just studying, and I want to help students find that balance, whether it is through planting like how I reduce stress or something else,” said Hidalgo.

Hidalgo mostly grows succulents and cacti citing his interest in growing elephant bushes he can turn into bonsai. While they’re not considered bonsai trees, he believes they are still fun. He also showcased opuntia cacti, also known as rabbit ear or bunny ear cacti. The spines are very soft, almost like a fir, but they still prick off as they begin. His most recommended plant for beginners was an elephant bush that grows very easily and is pet-friendly. He also offered a jade plant warning they weren’t pet friendly for dog and cat owners, but encouraged students to take home the plant that makes them the most comfortable.

“For students stressed with finals, I’m a plant person, so I would say touch a tree,” said Hidalgo.

Another table at the event was more simple, attracting attendees with various colors and designs. There students could sit down and color a big picture together or continue decorating the plants they received from Hidalgo’s table.

PCC student Leilani Lusk attended the event and decided to paint a pot to relieve some stress.

“I have been stressed with finals and when I’m stressed I usually try to do something creative like drawing,” said Lusk. “This event being right on campus for me to just take a second and relax was really helpful.

PCC and OSL started doing events like this after returning from Covid. It was an idea to help everyone relax, but over the years the funding has been reduced. Previous events had activities such as yoga and more.

“I’d love to see activities like those ones with plastic beads where you flatten them,” said Lusk.

Whether or not students found an activity of their choice, students appreciate the ability to release their stress at the end of this semester, including student Tik Wong.

“Events like these help me find people who, like me, are stressed and be able to relax together and know that I am not alone in this,” said Wong.

If students want more events like this, they should keep an eye on PCC Office Of Student Life’s Instagram and PCC events.

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