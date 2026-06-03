Share:

There is a little under a month remaining in the spring semester. Students walk around campus in a rush to get to class or to find a place to study.

Walking into the library you can see students renting out study rooms working on presentations with their group. This may be students’ first time studying or they may already have experience and have a designated studying space.

Having a designated study space can allow students to get comfortable and enter students into the studying mindset.

Pasadena City College has cafes nearby along with the Shatford Library and the Success Center. These are places students can go to when it comes to focusing on school work.

First year Mechanical Engineering student Sami Budraa, optimizes their workflow by going to the Success Center as their designated work space.

“When I go to the Success Center I usually get into the flow and mindset of getting an assignment done because when I’m at home I don’t necessarily have the same pressure to use my time efficiently,” said Budraa.

So far in the school year 8,016 fails have been distributed to students. Since not all classes are the same degree of difficulty some students may have a harder time preparing for a final that can make or break their grade.

“Well personally for me calculus is the hardest to prepare for. I just feel like calculus has a lot of material,” said Ariel Pyi Soe, a first year student double majoring in Science and economics. “Definitely stuff with more coursework, more homework and more calculations is a lot harder.”.”

Students with passing grades may feel confident in the ending of their school year as they do not have to worry about their finals as their last grace to pass their class.

“I feel confident and very passionate about my final grade,” said first year Radiology technician student Alex Mendoza.“There are distractions that I struggle with but I know if I stay on top of my work I can pass my classes easily.”

These are just some of the ways that Lancers around campus are preparing for the end of their school year. How are you preparing for the end of your school year?

Follow: