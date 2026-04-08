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1,400 years ago during Japan’s Asuka period, a man’s simple act of burning aromatic wood created panic as such valued wood was never to be burned. Yet his innocent blunder revealed that doing so creates pleasant scents, inspiring the art of Kodo— the way of fragrance, an esteemed practice that attendees at Pasadena City College’s (PCC) Soul Care Spring: Incensing Making event partook in on Thursday, April 2, all thanks to a happy accident.

The incense making event was hosted by Rebecca Roy, founder of The Magic Brush Room, an arts studio in Los Angeles dedicated to teaching all kinds of crafts to adults. Roy shared how she fell in love with and learned to practice the way of fragrance.

“I did a Kodo ceremony in Japan years ago, which really inspired me,” she said. “It was really a process of seeing more hand-rolled incense lately and teaching myself and finding whatever resources I could find on how it’s traditionally made.”

As part of a series by PCC’s Intercultural Engagement Center, the class wasn’t just focused on relaxation, but taught students the history and culture behind their favorite scented sticks, one that traces back millennia.

“We have examples of incense burners and ancient incense that they pulled out of the Egyptian tombs from 3,000 years B.C.,” said Roy.

Alongside the deceased, incense recipes were also entombed, a reflection of how ancient and valued this craft truly is as Egyptians wished to preserve it in their afterlife.

“There was actually an Incense Road before there was a Silk Road,” said Roy. “Incense was literally something you would have traded, it’s a valuable commodity.”

Though, today’s incense differs from what was bartered on the Incense Road.

“A lot of incense that we buy today commercially, even if it says that it is all natural incense…it can be, but there’s not…a lot of regulation,” said Roy. “So it may be made 100% of natural herbs and resins, but then there’s a lot of other things that may be put into it and [they will] not tell you about.”

Roy says this is largely because incense isn’t a food item, but that regardless, incense is ingested through smell similar to secondhand smoke.

“When you make incense yourself, you’re controlling that,” she said.

Beginning her lesson, Roy provided a step-by-step tutorial using an incense recipe she curated. This recipe consisted of 4 grams of makko powder, 1 gram frankincense, and 1 gram of vetiver.

“Makko comes from the bark of a Japanese tree and we use it because it rolls really beautifully,” said Roy.

Makko doesn’t have much of a scent, but its sticky and stretchy nature make it optimal as a base for incense making. Contrarily, frankincense like its name is very aromatic wood and when powdered it has a crunchy texture. As a resin, it provides the long lasting, strong scent coveted from incense. Unlike makko and frankincense powders that are shades of brown, vetiver is reddish-green.

“Vetiver is a really old, traditional, wonderful incense ingredient which is a ground root,” said Roy. “It smells gorgeous. When it is burned, it smells very earthly.”

With this little lesson in botany complete, the incense making began. The tools needed were very few, only including the selected powders, a chopstick, a small pipette, a wooden skewer, and a cup of water. Similar to baking, Roy instructed all to mix their dry ingredients together using the chopstick.

Once the dry ingredients were combined, Roy began taking pipettes of water and adding it around the sides of the mixture, using her chopstick to blend in the water.

“Every time you add a little bit of water, I want you to mix it early,” she said. “We’re going to keep doing that slowly until you get to a state where you have made like pie crust.”

Once the mixture could be pinched together without crumbling, its texture was right. It shouldn’t be too gooey to the point of getting stuck on one’s hand, but sticky enough to stretch and maintain its form once molded.

Even then, there is still room for mistakes. If the mixture is too gooey, just add more makko powder gradually. If it’s too dry, add more water slowly.

Next, the dough-like mixture should be taken in hand, kneaded, and separated into smaller pieces for use. Then, take a generous amount of makko powder, sprinkling it on a table and spreading it around. This will act as a buffer between the sticky mix and the table like flour with dough. Take one piece of the mixture, roll it into a ball and impale it with the skewer. The ball should be in the middle of the skewer.

Next, the dough-like mixture should be taken in hand, kneaded, and separated into smaller pieces for use. Then, take a generous amount of makko powder, sprinkling it on a table and spreading it around. This will act as a buffer between the sticky mix and the table like flour with dough. Take one piece of the mixture, roll it into a ball and impale it with the skewer. The ball should be in the middle of the skewer.

“Initially, I might do just a little light rolling onto the stick and you’ll do it from the center,” Roy said. “Be careful not to vigorously roll that doesn’t help you. That just gets kind of an air pocket.”

It is less of rolling the dough, but rather pulling it slowly with every turn, thereby stretching the dough.

“See how I rolled off both ends?,” Roy said. “I’m going to pick one and I’m going to pinch an inch off of it.”

Pinching one end off allows for the incense stick to be held. Stretching the dough past the skewer’s ends is important too; this creates a thin, customary stick and this excess can be reused to make more incense. The top should then be rounded off to seal the stick. Voila, an incense stick has been made!

Roy showed attendees how to make cones too, a far similar method that only requires taking the dough and shaping it by hand.

Once made, incense sticks can be burned the next day, but cones take a little patience.

“[For] cones I would wait weeks…cones don’t burn as well,” Roy said.

With this, Roy remained present to give a helping hand, but left attendees to immerse themselves in the craft.

“Once you guys use all your dough, you’re kind of free range to choose what you want,” she said.

Although any ingredients from the table of powders could be used, Roy emphasized the importance of following the recipes she provided on a leaflet that included a wood blend, an herb blend, and a mixture of both with precise measurements. She did so not trying to control creativity, but to highlight the trial and error that comes with incense making.

“What can be very difficult is that there are no real good exact recipes for incense making,” she said. “So as soon as you start like having variables, there’s a high failure rate. Any different additive or combination can throw off the mix and make it too hard to roll onto a stick or make it not light.”

Her blending formulas simply provided structure to allow learners to experiment with different scents with the best foundation for success.

“You make one set recipe so you get the idea of how to roll it and then you can kind of freely choose,” Roy said.

For many, their creative choices were fueled by their favorite scents and finding new ones they enjoyed.

“I love Palo Santo,” said Roy. “I really like working with the resins like, copal is especially wonderful, but there are a lot of different combinations.”

Depending on the scent, a blend can be more difficult to work with like Palo Santo. There are also manual challenges to incense making.

“Some people very easily nail the physical aspects of rolling onto a stick,” she said. “For some people, that’s the hardest part.”

Recalling her first experiences, Roy noted that the physical component was difficult for her as well. True to her knowledge, everyone had their strengths and their preferences.

“My favorite part was the space rolling,” said PCC student Kaitlin Tran. “Even if you’re better at it, who cares. It’s about having fun.”

To onlookers, PCC Arts major J Srimaung took to incense making like a fish to water. In a short span of time, they made 11 beautiful sticks.

“I think the whole process is just really fun, and I like that you can mix different scents together too,” said Srimaung.

Raving about PCC’s craft courses, Srimaung shared plans to make an incense burner if they have the time.

Just like Roy praised the cultural wealth behind incense, Tran and Srimaung especially enjoyed the event because incense is an important part of their Asian heritage.

“My grandparents are also religious, so they have tons of incense, including when it comes around New Year’s, I sneeze and cough every single time,” said Srimaung.

For those interested in incense making, Roy encourages everyone who thinks they’re simply not a crafty person that they can learn. Recalling her first experiences with the craft, Roy shared that she struggled too, but with effort she’s become an expert.

“It’s only a brief stint in human evolution that everybody wasn’t working with [their]…hands everyday,” she said. “Whatever skill you have…you’re absolutely a crafts person.”

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