Share:

In 1997, Japanese animator Satoshi Kon directed his first film, “Perfect Blue” – a psychological thriller that has only grown more relevant since its release. The animated film follows Mima Kirigoe, a pop idol who leaves her group to become an actress. What begins as the pursuit of a dream descends into a nightmare about fame, identity, and the haunting gaze of an audience that refuses to let go.

Kirigoe’s struggle is both internal and external. Her start as an actor is exploited by studio heads and people in power who sell the idea of a liberated, sexualized pop idol. Off screen, she’s stalked by a fan who documents her every move and posts it online, running a fake blog called “Mima’s Room”. As both problems get worse, Kirigoe begins to blur the lines between herself, the role she’s playing, and who she once was. Her reflection talks back to her, and her old idol self haunts her, judging her every move in a false and sweet voice.

The film’s Tokyo setting feels grounded, yet there’s an unease in every frame – the sense that someone is always watching. Kon’s direction blurs the line between reality and illusion. Scenes transition seamlessly between film sets, dreams, and daily life, leaving both the viewer and Kirigoe disoriented.

“The real life images and the virtual images come and go quickly in the film, when you are watching the film you sometimes feel like you’re losing yourself in whichever world you’re watching,” Kon said in an interview featured on the film’s DVD special features.

Unlike many thrillers of its era, “Perfect Blue” finds horror not in monsters or slashers but in audience perception. The camera often lingers on Kirigoe through screens, mirrors, and reflections, reminding us that we are part of the problem. The act of watching is what drives her deeper into madness.

Kon also uses animation to craft a narrative that could only exist in this medium. Scenes with Kirigoe’s pop idol past are covered in neon lights and colorful backdrops, contrasted with the pale, shadowy tones of her present. Seamless cuts between locations, and a gradual visual shift from wide shots to intimate close-ups, creates a complex, mind-bending story.

“In the end, I think we were right in keeping the audience guessing and leaving them to use their imaginations rather than spelling it out for them,” Kon reflected in the same interview.

More than twenty-five years later, “Perfect Blue” hits just as hard. With the era of influencers and digital identities, Kirigoe’s crisis mirrors our own. Stars like Britney Spears and Millie Bobby Brown have seen their lives and careers shaped by the same pressures “Perfect Blue” warned us about decades ago.

“It feels so real,” an audience member said when asked about why he came to see it in theaters. “It’s one of the scariest movies I’ve seen.”

“Perfect Blue” is a film that leaves you unsettled long after it ends. It’s about the performance of self, the constant and excused abuse of power in the entertainment industry, and the price of stardom. Kon’s vision remains a chilling reflection of modern celebrity.

Follow: