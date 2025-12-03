Share:

After four adaptations from Stephen King’s classic novels released this year, it was finally time for “The Running Man” to hit theaters. This second adaptation of the popular novel follows a strikingly different storyline from the first. The film, directed by Edgar Wright, instead focuses more closely on the action and tension that Ben Richards, played by Glen Powell, had to endure in a near-future dystopian society.

The main protagonist, Richards, is a hard-working family man determined to ensure his daughter and wife overcome their rough living situation and social class status. Behind his determination is boiling hatred after being blacklisted from his job for speaking up for his coworkers. Desperate to get cash for his daughter’s medicine he makes his way to the network headquarters where he undergoes a series of physical challenges which will determine which game show he will be broadcasted on. He is later chosen for the unwanted game the Running Man where he must run and survive thirty days from violent assassins in hopes of redeeming the ultimate billion dollar prize. If he survives the game he can also see his family who’s under the network’s protection until his fate is determined. In order to keep the audience entertained for two hours, the film does a tremendous job of incorporating the action through the pain and betrayal Richards endures as he grapples with the understanding of society.

The interesting part of the movie was the way they incorporated the government in major conflicts of Richards’s life. In Co-op City where he lives the government is ruled by a media network who televises violent yet creative games. The film does a great job of creating very graphic scenarios for the runners to escape from like rigged hotels, apartments, airplanes, and even their own streets. No where is safe for the contestants because the media network has cameras and media control everywhere. The escalation of the network’s control over the country was slow at the beginning of the film but was worth it in the end as it acted as a symbolism for future change.

Although the film takes pointers from the book, a nice part about its creation was that it does not rely on the novel itself for its main plot twist and character arcs, such as its ending. In the novel, Richards’s family was actually murdered by the antagonist, and when he finds out, he crashes a plane into the Network’s office, ending his life alongside the broadcast executives as payback. In this 2025 film, Richards’s plane gets shot down by network executives, which he ultimately ends up escaping and leading an angry mob that destroys the antagonist.

Seeing a decently produced dystopian film was pleasant after many film failures from production companies of the years, but it did feel a bit familiar. The one thing about the storyline that can be quickly seen by dystopian movie lovers is how similar its plot is to “The Hunger Games” books by Suzanne Collins. Both protagonists fight government oppression, are controlled by the games, and destroy their arenas in hopes of bringing power back to the people instead of being controlled by the rich, dim-witted society. Honestly if producers and writers want fresh, new, and captivating plots perhaps they could bring in some dystopian writers like James Dashner, Suzanne Collins, Stephen King, etc. to truly capture their audience. However, the overall concept still works in today’s society.

The movie, although familiar, was an interesting watch due to its dramatic action scenes and humorous one-liners every so often. The director did a good job of giving the audience just enough to make you believe the story was going in one direction only to later find out they were completely misled into a different scenario. For those who enjoyed “The Hunger Games,” perhaps it wouldn’t be as awful to watch as many claim it to be.

The film adaptation handles its action scenes very well, but it wouldn’t hurt to explore more original dystopian film ideas rather than edging closely to other existing films.

