Share:

Pasadena City College’s newly created Popular Music Ensemble drew an estimated 80 to 100 people on Wednesday, November 12, at the newly renovated Mirror Pools, delivering a high-energy set that showcased the abilities of students from “Room 212.” The performance, directed by Dan Cole and Jonathan Richards, served as the group’s first major live outing of the semester.

The ensemble opened with Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” which would’ve been seasonally perfect had it not already been mid-November. Even with the moment long gone, the band landed the song confidently, with solid vocals and scintillating instrumentation. What began as a calm evening rehearsal quickly shifted into a full-throttle show when the crowd settled in.

Guitarists Elijah and Evelyn delivered tantalizing riffs, and Bella’s drumming anchored the entire set, flipping sticks in the air while seamlessly keeping perfect time. The group moved through bold musical choices, from Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie” to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now,” each performed with a level of polish that exceeded the expectations of a casual campus performance. The stand out, however, was a rendition of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B.Goode”, where the guitar solo was played fantastically.

However, the evening wasn’t without nerves or minor hiccups. It was, after all, their first time performing in front of such a crowd. Technical issues surfaced here and there, but trumpet player and self-proclaimed “MC Perkins” stepped in with quick humor; part stand-up, part crowd control. Referring to “MC” as “microphone controller”, his mix of provocative jokes and dad level punchlines kept the crowd’s attention while the band reset for the next number.

What lingered on throughout the night was the audience itself. Family members, friends, and curious students passing by paused to listen; some joggers even stopped mid-stride, tugged by the music, and the students with earbuds seemingly glued into their ears did the unthinkable; they took them out. Their faces carried big grins and focused attention, forming a rare moment of campus-wide togetherness.

There was something quietly moving about it: a group of students doing what they love, performing for the enjoyment of others. In a social and political climate where unity can feel scarce, the ensemble’s performance created a brief but genuine sense of community, delivered through music that was well executed.

It is apparent what this ensemble means to Director Cole, whose two kids weren’t even born yet when he and co-director Richards tried getting this thing off the ground.

“The most nervous I have ever been before a semester started, was the night before this class met for the first time,” said Cole. By the end of the night, directors Cole and Richards had every reason to be proud of the ensemble they’ve built.

The musicians were capable, confident, and more than ready for the stage. Their next performance is already something to look forward to if you enjoy, well, any kind of music.

“We had so many more kinds of music we could have played tonight,” said Cole.

In other words they could play just about anything.

*This article was contributed by Gabriel Giordano, who is not currently a staff member of the PCC Courier*

Follow: