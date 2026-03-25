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Pasadena City College and Lancer Care Basic Needs hosted its first ever annual Basic Needs Wellness Fair in the quad on Tuesday, March 24, providing ample opportunities to explore ways to help students.

The fair was held to provide and advertise PCC’s plethora of useful assets to students who are experiencing basic needs challenges, but beyond that, educate and introduce those unfamiliar with Lancer Care to their multitude of available resources. From housing to mental and public health resources, as well as food benefits and student funding, every booth provided unique prospects for oncoming students.

“If you’re on the fence about the resources, just come and ask questions, we’re here to support you,” Lancer Care Director Sesley Lewis shared. “We want to be proactive versus reactive, the more proactive we can be, the more we can assist!”

Mindy Throop, Director of Student Health Services, was focusing on metabolic issues at Tuesday’s event. Student Health Services was providing a free health screening, measuring blood pressure, glucose levels, and body composition.

“If you have any health questions, please come and ask us, there’s no reason for your health to get in the way of school,” Throop said.

With well over thirty different booths, there were a couple that caught extra attention from interested students, one of which being the essential oils booth. Students had the chance to create their own, take-home vile of essential oils made from carrier oils mixed with drops of essential oils, totally free of charge.

“We are providing different ways to focus or relax,” Threca Onyemelukwe, a member working at the booth said. “One is for skin, one is for deep breathing, and another one is for sleep.”

Another booth that garnered a large crowd was a collaborative one between Cal Fresh and PCC’s Horticulture Club. The two parties gave students the opportunity to plant seedlings and grow their own food in to-go gardening pots, promoting healthy and productive eating habits.

“We need to live more in tune with nature and we should be nourishing our bodies as much as possible,” stated Stella Price, the Treasurer of the Horticulture Club.

Perhaps the first of many Wellness Fairs, this event was a hands on way to get involved with PCC’s community and learn about some advantageous resources. For more information on Lancer Care you can reach them from their Lancer Care Center in the L Building in room L-108 Monday through Friday every week.

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