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“Steel Ball Run”, the seventh part of the animated series “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure”, was finally released on March 19 after a long awaited 4 years since the release of the previous part.

The episodes are in stages, and the 1st Stage episode was easily a perfect intro to the world of “Steel Ball Run”, after the universe of parts 1-6 ended (spoiler alert). Although some parts have had very slow starts, “Steel Ball Run” gets right into action with the start of the Steel Ball Run Race. The new characters, such as Diego Brando, Gyro Zeppeli, Pocoloco, and Johnny Joestar are immediately given an entertaining story with each background adding to the plot.

There are also many cameos and references to characters from the original JoJo’s story, which pay homage to the perfection that parts 1-6 was. These cameos include, Urmd Avdul, which was clearly a reference to Mohammed Avdol from a previous part in the franchise, Stardust Crusaders, and Diego Brando, which referenced Dio Brando who haunted parts practically the whole JoJo’s storyline.

A great highlight to this new part is Pocoloco, whose ambitious and hilarious attitude kept audiences entertained for every second of his screen time. His ability is essentially being lucky, as of right now. His luck carried him from being late to the race to finishing in the top 4 alongside Gyro, Johnny, and Diego as they were all neck-and-neck at the end of the 1st stage.

Another great lead to the Steel Ball Run story is Johnny’s ambition to figure out what Gyro’s steel balls are. Johnny, the only disabled Joestar of the franchise, is driven to follow Gyro until he discovers the mystery to the steel balls, which made him stand up from his wheelchair for a short moment. These steel balls have the ability to manipulate what they touch, aiding Gyro greatly when he takes a shortcut through a forest and dodging trees.

The 48-minute first episode was a masterpiece of animation, giving Araki’s manga justice right off the bat. The only thing holding the anime back is Netflix’s transparency with release dates. Initially, Netflix announced that Stage 2 of “Steel Ball Run” would be released in 2026, frustrating many fans who had already waited 4 years for one episode. However, another announcement by Netflix stated that Stage 2 would be getting weekly episode releases in September, giving fans exactly what they asked for as they previously released episodes in batches. There is speculation that the part won’t be completely aired until 2028, as there is no information for Stage 3.

Unfortunately, great work takes time. Although the series is infamous for taking a really long time to animate, the wait is most definitely worth it.

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