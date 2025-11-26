Share:

In 2025, Daniel Lopatin watched a collection of early nineties sample CDs he wanted to use on his next project vanish from the Internet Archive due to a DMCA takedown. Many months later, it mysteriously returned. This experience led him to create an album drawing on the ephemeral nature of both physical and digital media, a theme that has remained omnipresent even in his earliest work. Despite how thoroughly he’s covered this theme, “Tranquilizer” feels fresh, unique, and feels like a beautiful evolution of the genre he’s spent years building from the ground up.

To those unfamiliar with the works of Lopatin, Oneohtrix Point Never has been the primary stage name for his forays into progressive electronic since the late aughts. At the same time, he was pioneering what would become known as vaporwave under the aliases Chuck Person and Sunset Corp in a series of mixtapes, CDs, VHS tapes, and Windows Movie Maker music videos. His music at this point conjured images of surreal nineties commercialism, the early age of home computing, and dead malls closer to ancient ruins than modern day civilization.

After putting the Person and Sunset Corp projects on hold to focus on the OPN moniker, Lopatin released a steady stream of progressive electronic albums that blended analog synths, heavily reworked samples, and digital sequencers, receiving critical acclaim for 2011’s “Replica” and 2013’s “R Plus Seven”, before ending this period with 2015’s “Garden of Delete”, the logical conclusion of his sound – a dense, industrial smog cast over the once pristine ambient instrumentals.

Lopatin would release six more solo albums between 2015 and now: two film scores for the Safdie brothers, and three pretty alright electronic albums. To me, and many others, this was the lowest point of his career, which is impressive – none of his albums are bad.

“Tranquilizer”, released this November, feels like Oneohtrix Point Never boiled down to its bare essentials. Whereas “Garden of Delete” and “Replica” were focused on reinterpreting modern media into pastiche through music, “Tranquilizer” pushes these sample CDs, already intended for music, to something beyond that.

While the album’s title might convince you this is nothing but OPN’s signature sprawling ambient works constructed out of samples and analog synths, a listen proves this untrue. Songs are interrupted by occasional bursts of glitchy noise, IDM beats, or jarring transitions. In a sense, this feels like the logical endpoint of the OPN sound. “D.I.S.” draws samples of modern classical into noisy and glitchy fervors, while “Bumpy” repurposes dated CDs into something akin to trance music.

It’s also apparent at least part of “Tranquilizer” is meant to repeat some of the stylistic trappings that dominated his earlier works. Part of the beauty of sampling and “plunderphonics” as a whole, is the mythology found in the process and the equipment. “Replica” was famously made almost entirely on a Roland SP-555, a somewhat limited sampler compared to digital workstations, using samples from a set of TV commercials and idents. J Dilla produced “Donuts” on a Roland SP-404 from his deathbed; the Avalanches took turntables to boxes of discarded and trashed records for “Since I Left You”.

And now, OPN re-enters the mythos with his archival sample CDs. Lopatin has talked about “Tranquilizer” as “the most process-oriented OPN record in a really long time,” and spoke at length about how he prefers to keep the ugliness of life present in his work. He’s commented on these samples being used for what he considers “slop”: drum ‘n’ bass sample packs and lazy YouTube algorithm pleasers. OPN keeps this same ugly, banal slop present at the forefront. Through this process, “Tranquilizer” is the most human OPN has sounded since “Replica”.

But it’s not solely the ugly he brings back. “Tranquilizer” harkens back to the faux-utopianism of his vaporwave beginnings, too. “Measuring Ruins” feels like it could be right at home alongside something like 2011’s “Sleep Dealer”. There is clearly soul to be found amongst the pristine, too.

In his excellent interview with Tone Glow I’ve quoted from heavily, Lopatin briefly outlines his love for the “Jurassic Park” ride at Universal Studios Hollywood:

“It’s one surprise after another, and it’s not too much, and there’s something you can return to each time. And the more times you go on the ride, you start picking up on the artisanal details, but also other details, too. You see its arrangement and structure.”

Much like the sample CDs Lopatin wanted to use, in 2019 the “Jurassic Park” ride was torn down and replaced with a modern, “Jurassic World”-themed replacement. The handmade, dated animatronics were largely replaced or moved to the back, while massive waterproof OLED screens replaced ancient setpieces.

All that remains is the path the coaster takes.

“Tranquilizer”, to me, is that path that cannot be replaced. What is “Jurassic Park” if not the winding start before two drops at the end? The sets, the screens, the animatronics, the fog machines, the flashing lights, the narration, the spitting dinosaur – these will one day be long-gone. The coaster’s track, the drop in your stomach, you will remember more than the order of dinosaur species you see left to right front to back. Lopatin sings his praises for these little things.

“Tranquilizer”, as the sum of its parts, will outlive the Internet Archive’s oft-DMCA’d samples. It will outlive transient drum ‘n’ bass sample packs. It is its own piece, owing its life to many others that came before it.

Through this grand ark, it will keep its gaudy passengers safe from being lost to time.

