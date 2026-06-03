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During a time where the horror genre has seemingly become oversaturated with lifeless written stories & sequels intended as pure cashgrabs, “Obsession” provides a breath of fresh air. The film takes a unique route in the way it delivers its scares as it heavily relies on psychological horror, further highlighted by the acting performances that makes the film stand out. “Obsession” does an excellent job proving how a film doesn’t need a high budget in order to be successful, leaving viewers feeling disturbed, uncomfortable, and devastated by what they witnessed.

The film is centered around the trope “be careful what you wish for”, as director Curry Barker created a story where a wish coming true quickly has sinister consequences for everyone involved. The movie begins by introducing the protagonist, “Bear” Bailey played by Michael Johnston, immediately capturing the awkwardness & insecurities that best defines Bailey’s character and will be the main cause for the events that transpire.

Barker was inspired to create his own version of a “monkey’s paw” story, leading to the creation of “The One Wish Willow,” a cheap novelty item in the form of a branch that is bought from a store. Upon breaking the branch, the person’s wish will come true with the catch being that they only get that one wish. The way Barker introduces the item is a little lackluster as it sits on a shelf, easily accessible to any customer for $7. The simplicity of it perfectly plays into the reasoning as to why Bailey didn’t think twice when snapping the branch, believing nothing would come of the wish.

Bailey makes his wish early in the film wishing for his longtime friend & crush, Nikki Freeman played by Inde Navarrette, to love him more than anyone in the world. The wish further demonstrates how his insecurities control his life as he was too scared & shy to ask Freeman out normally, ignoring every chance he’s had as the moment was always too big for him. Bear’s self-doubt is further fueled by the thoughts and opinions of his friend, Ian played by Cooper Tomlinson, as he deliberately feeds Bailey terrible advice while simultaneously telling him to not ask out Freeman.

The performance Navarrette gives after Freeman becomes obsessed with Bailey is by far the highlight of the movie as her ability to shift between innocence and rage is seemingless. The horror elements completely revolve around her, as love for Bailey becomes more chaotic and uncanny as the movie moves along. The moments where the real Freeman was able to take control made the film more devastating as everyone is reminded that there is still an innocent person trapped within themselves enduring the pain of having their autonomy ripped away from them.

As Freeman’s constant cries for help continue to be ignored by Bailey, the film slowly showcases how he is the true villain as his selfishness and delusion consume him. There are instances where he sees whatever is going on with Freeman isn’t right and rather than finding a solution, he looks for a way to manipulate his wish to still have her in a trance, just without the negative side effects. As a viewer, watching these scenes where Freeman’s pleading is continuously disregarded as she is taken advantage of quickly becomes the hardest part of the movie to digest.

Bailey fully becomes an irredeemable monster as he delivers the most disturbing line of the movie by saying “What’s so bad about being with me?” in response to the real Freeman pleading for him to kill her to end her suffering. At this point Bailey is aware of what he has to do in order to free her as death is the only way to end the wish, but he’s too self-serving to even consider killing himself as an option. After putting the person he supposedly cared so much for in immense torture, he still puts himself above doing the right thing, leading to the chaotic final sequences of the film.

The final moments of the movie is led by an anxiety inducing pace as possessed Nikki’s emotional outburst overcome her leading to her killing their two close friends out of jealousy and rage. Only then does Bailey acknowledge what he has to do in order to end this nightmare, leading to him making his way to the bathroom to end his life by overdosing. Even during the only possible redemption arc he could have, his selfishness once again overcomes him as his fear of dying makes him try and throw up the pills, but it was too late.

As the end credits roll, Freeman is finally freed from her torture, and she weeps upon witnessing the aftermath, providing one last dark & unsettling moment for the audience to leave the theater with. The ending provides a bitter sweet feeling as she is given her freedom again, but she has lost everyone she loved, leaving her to live with the trauma and guilt.

“Obsession” did a great job leaving their mark on the horror genre by providing an interesting & unique experience at the theater that has left moviegoers stunned. With a budget between only $750,000 and $1 million, Barker and the cast proved how a quality film doesn’t need a large budget in order to succeed. The power word-of-mouth has had on “Obsession” is a testament of the lasting impression the movie continues to leave on audiences.

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