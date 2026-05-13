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In the golden age of reboots, remakes, and adaptations, Simon McQuoid’s “Mortal Kombat II” contributes heavily to the oversaturation of unoriginal media. The film follows the same cannon as the 2021 “Mortal Kombat” move and consists of many familiar faces. However, the real selling point of the film was the inclusion of the popular character Johnny Cage played by Karl Urban. The movie centers around Cage, a karate star and actor, getting thrown into the Mortal Kombat tournament and forced to quickly learn about the world.

Urban was the real star of the show, where he stole each scene he was in through his charming portrayal of the fan-favorite character. With that being said, many of his moments throughout the film felt jarring and out of place.

As hype of the series “The Boys” is at an all time high with its final season, Urban’s spotty American accent makes the film seem as if Billy Butcher is fighting in a tournament to save the world. There were numerous moments where Urban’s fake accent completely slipped, undoubtedly ruining fans of the all-American action star’s immersion in the film.

Alongside Urban, Adeline Rudolph stars as Kitana; a skilled fighter who is determined to avenge her fathers death from the hands of Shao Kahn, the antagonist of the film. After her fathers death, Kahn took control over her world and enslaved her and her family, ultimately forcing Kitana to become her adopted daughter.

While these thematic elements make for an interesting and compelling story about revenge and loss, the film fails to capture any sense of emotion; but not for a lack of trying. The film has a clear direction with a clear understanding of how they want to make the audience feel, but through lackluster performances from the cast, there is no proper vessel for the emotional message to occupy.

Both Jessica McNamee’s “Sonya Blade” and Mehcad Brooks “Jax” seem phoned in, and it’s clear the actors don’t want to be there. However, Ludi Lin gives a heartfelt and genuine performance as the beloved character “Liu Kang.” Towards the end of the film, a sequel is set up that seems to be centered around Kang, giving the audience a glimpse to the hopefully bright future of the franchise.

Despite the film’s many flaws, the titular “kombat” is a clear highlight of the movie. Each fight scene is expertly choreographed and attention grabbing. Due to the nature of the Mortal Kombat tournament, each fight has real stakes where the audience cannot predict who will come out on top.

Despite having a budget of 81 million dollars, a relatively low production budget compared to other Hollywood blockbusters, the visuals and special effects throughout the film hold up and make the combat even more engaging. Each character has their own distinct powers and abilities which makes each fight scene personalized and different.

Overall, “Mortal Kombat II” is a classic addition to the stale series of live-action adaptations that have been filling the box office. The film has proved that stellar action scenes cannot save a movie from bland and lackluster performances with no emotion and little substance.

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