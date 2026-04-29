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After a 20-year break, “Malcolm in the Middle” returns for a reboot that revisits the chaotic life of the Wilkerson family, still struck by dysfunction and chaos. The series takes place twenty years after the original, with the family now in a new stage of life. It brings back familiar characters like Hal and Reese, while also introducing a new generation, including Malcolm’s daughter, Leah. The reboot focuses on how the family has grown while still holding onto the chaos that made the original show stand out.

One of the strongest things about the reboot is how well it stays true to the characters. Their habits and personalities have stayed consistent in a way that feels natural. Hal is still overly emotional and quick to break down and Reese is still impulsive and constantly getting himself into trouble. It doesn’t feel like the new show is relying on nostalgia, but rather showing fans how little the characters have changed since the original show’s finale.

The new characters also fit in well, which is something that many reboots struggle with. Often, new characters feel like they are added just to appeal to a younger audience, but here they actually contribute to the story. Leah stands out in particular. She has her own personality, but there are many similarities with her character and Malcolm’s. She takes on the narrator role and carries the same awkwardness as Malcolm did in the original. It makes the reboot feel more like a continuation of the original story and themes without feeling shallow.

The reboot also does a good job of bringing back many of the original side characters, including Malcolm’s best friends and his older brother Francis’ friends from military school. The reboot answers a lot of the questions audiences have had over the years about what happened to the past characters. They didn’t ignore the original story, but leaned into it and used it in a way that connects with long viewers. It feels like a way to acknowledge the original audience instead of starting over with an entirely new story.

However, one area the reboot falls short in is its’ set design and overall environment. The house feels too perfect. Everything is clean, organized, and feels like a store display, from the furniture to their clothes. This is a major difference from the original series, where the messy and chaotic house reflected the family itself. One of the big storylines was how their house was one of the messiest on the block, and many neighbors disliked them for that. The disorder was part of what made the show feel relatable and real. Now the setting feels more like a traditional sitcom, similar to “The Brady Bunch”, which takes away from the chaos and dysfunction from the original series.

Overall, the reboot succeeded at capturing the characters and tone of the original while introducing new characters in a believable way. While it still misses some of the lived-in feeling of the original, it manages to feel fresh while calling back to the original. It doesn’t feel like an attempt to grab money or chase a new audience. Instead, it feels real and authentic, like a story that actually had a real reason to come back.

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