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Rapper Isaiah Rashad made his long-awaited comeback to the music scene after a five year hiatus on May 1, returning with his album “It’s Been Awful” where he shares the painful mental health journey he’s been on the last couple of years. Rashad touches on every topic that’s contributed to his growth as a person in these five years, ranging from substance abuse, confronting his sexuality, and re-understanding his identity.

The opening track for the LP is titled “The New Sublime” and Rashad wastes no time letting listeners know the themes that will be talked about going forward. The song opens with a verse that addresses the fear he has of relapsing, understanding it will send him to the lowest point in his life that he’s ever been in. On the chorus he requests prayers for himself as he feels that he’s “going crazy” during this process of finding himself.

Rashad hasn’t shied away from being vocal about his persistent usage of drugs throughout his career as it has often been the focal point of his songs. “It’s Been Awful” is the first album where he’s been outrightly blunt with his fans about how difficult his battle with sobriety has been, even admitting on his song “Do I Look High” to lying about being sober in the past.

Fans last heard from the Chattanooga rapper in 2021 when he dropped his second studio album “The House Is Burning” which he used to return from his first five-year music drought. Rashad believed this would be the end of his five-year gaps in between albums, until he fell victim to having his privacy breached in 2022, being forcefully outed by having videos of him sexually involved with other men leaked onto the internet.

The incident sent Rashad spiraling, leading to his disappearance from the music scene for the following five years. During his absence, he used the time to identify the pain he was feeling & coming to accept his true self instead of trying to run from it. This newly gained sense of freedom he had allowed to feel comfortable enough to produce his rawest & most vulnerable album to date.

Rashad proudly exclaimed how unbothered he’s become by others opinions and distasteful thoughts against him as he claims to have “terraformed again, I’m alive” on the song “Superpwrs”. The rapper suggests that he reconstructed his mind, turning it into a place where he can be his authentic self without worrying about judgement from anyone else.

The process that allowed Rashad to stop being afraid of himself was dreadful to him, made clear after seeing the name of the album. The commitment to finally being able to be his most authentic self outweighed the fear and struggle he faced though as he knew the outcome would be worth the journey.

“It’s Been Awful” can be best described as an album that greatly conveys the importance of the journey Rashad sought out for self-acceptance. The album not only talked about how events impacted the last few years in the rapper’s personal life, it showed the fight he had within himself that allowed all that pain to be turned into a beautiful work of art.

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