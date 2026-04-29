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“Jeopardy” may be one of the most well-known and watched game shows of all time. Whether they have watched the show for a few months or years, viewers tune in to see different people battle it out, and some may dream of doing the same one day. At PCC, the Student Life and C.O.R.E. (Community Overcoming Recidivism Through Education) programs hosted a “Jeopardy” game night on April 21, filled with food, fun, and formidable questions.

“It was important for us to get involved,” said Jesus Cueuas, C.O.R.E. program scholar. “Just for other students to engage with our population of students, I think there’s a stigma of when you see someone with tattoos or, you know, gang culture or formally incarcerated, but when you see us playing games, it can change their perspectives.”

In the Wi-Fi Lounge at PCC, the competitive spirit was high; students and faculty alike filed in, eager to prove their knowledge to their fellow Lancers. There were 5 categories: Law Questions, PCC Programs, Financial Literacy, and Statistics on recidivism. Each category had questions that ranged from 100 to 500 points; the higher the points, the harder the question, just like the real game.

“ I love game shows a lot, so I decided to come, but I really enjoyed it and the ‘Jeopardy’ aspect,” said Adam Elitahg.

The questions were put together by both the Student Life and C.O.R.E officers, incorporating not just knowledge of PCC but also having questions like “This is the appropriate attire for both men and women attending court,” and “A bachelor’s degree is linked to a significantly reduced recidivism rate. What is the approximate percentage?”

“We try to program our events to have an academic side to it, but also be really fun and interactive,” said Sarayi Orozco, Student Life representative. “So a lot of the questions we had were about financial literacy and the different acts and rights we, as citizens, have to protect ourselves. So it incorporates political knowledge with that fun camaraderie and also allows people to interact with those they have probably never met. And so that’s the purpose of all of our events, to build community across campus.”

While playing “Jeopardy”, attendees were also served an array of taquitos. Many players went back for seconds and even thirds. As the game progressed, the scores stayed close, and the tension rose as all teams made their final push for the top. The questions were getting harder and harder, going from questions that everyone knew to ones that left the players stumped and scrambling for answers. One included, “Schools receiving federal funds must provide equal access to education regardless of criminal history under this civil rights law”. This question became a turning point in the game. All teams threw out answers, but only one said“Title 6” and earned 400 points to take the lead.

All teams were within 400 points of first place, and the last question, worth 500 points, was coming up. It was anyone’s game at this point. The last question was “This 1942 Los Angeles case, named after a reservoir near the city, became a symbol of racial injustice after Mexican American youth were unfairly targeted and the trial helped inflame tensions that foreshadowed the Zoot Suit Riots”. Teams scrambled to try and think of an answer, trying to use context clues or anything that could help. After around 3 minutes of wrong answers, someone finally said, “Sleepy Lagoon Trial,” which was right and won them the game.

The C.O.R.E and Student Life offices put on an amazing event and found an intuitive way to mix fun and education. The questions made people feel they should know the answers because of how important the topic was, but many players realized they didn’t know as much as they thought.

That’s what successful events do at PCC: they answer questions and prompt people to think about ways they can educate themselves, all while hiding it behind fun and food.

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