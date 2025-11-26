Share:

It’s been the longest intermission ever. Most of the time when a play or musical has hit its climax and the lights come on, people have about 15-20 minutes to stretch, get more refreshments or use the restroom before they return for the conclusion of the play. This is how Wicked is when it’s performed on stage. In the movie world, things are a bit different. After a year of waiting, people finally gathered in the lobby of the theatre, anticipating the ending of the movie. Some were dressed up in costume, while others donned Wicked-themed sweatshirts and jackets and others sported green and pink colors to represent the witches of Oz. As people waited for their concessions or took pictures in front of the backdrop, there was excitement in the air.

Wednesday, Nov. 19, was the premium early screening of Wicked before its official release on Friday. These weren’t casual viewers, these were fans of the movie and fans of the musical. Many already knew most of the songs that would be appearing in the movie and the ending, because of their familiarity with the stage musical, but this didn’t stop them from coming as early as they could to see the movie.

For some, this was even already their second viewing after an Amazon Prime members screening on Monday. One such fan was Jonathan Torres, who came to Wednesday’s screening dressed as Dorothy.

“I got out and I was emotional,” Torres said, “I loved every second.”

Some fans came to Wicked in different ways. Lindsay Gamez, who also saw the movie both on Monday and Wednesday, said that she was a fan of Ariana Grande, but had also loved the songs growing up, she didn’t see the musical until after she watched the movie, however.

There were some perks to extending the runtime of a single musical into two movies as well.

“I think in the movie topics were able to go in depth, whereas in the musical the second half had to be a little quicker,” said a fan named Amber.

The biggest testament to the popularity of these movies when so many recent movie musicals haven’t done as well is the care and dedication that was put into every aspect of this movie. Broadway fans tend to have high expectations of musicals adapted from the stage to screen, which makes it harder to deliver on some of those expectations.

“It exceeded my expectations, especially visually,” said Valerie Worley. “Also you’re never quite sure if movie actors are going to pull off a Broadway show with the caliber of acting and singing you’ve come to expect.”

