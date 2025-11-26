Share:

“Wicked: For Good” came out this past weekend, much to the anticipation of fans. The second act came out a year following the release of the first movie. This was a bold movie on the part of the creators, who decided to split a 2 hour, 45 minute stage musical into two movies totaling 4 hours, 57 minutes. Some thought of it as a cash grab, but it was worth it in the end. The movies were able to expand on storylines that seemed more rushed in the stage show. They were able to go into the backstory of some of the main characters a little more in depth, which added more insight into why they are the way they are.

They were also able to expand current timeline storylines to add more depth to things. An example of this is adding songs for both Elphaba and Glinda. In Elphaba’s new song, she explores why she still loves this place that never loved her in return and why she wants to fight so hard to save Oz despite the opposition she is receiving . In Glinda’s new song, we see why beauty and smiling are the most important things in her eyes and why she feels like she has to be loved, even if she has to lie for it. While neither of these songs added plot, they did add context to the story.

Speaking of songs, another benefit to the extended run time and splitting the movies is that they didn’t have to cut any of the songs that were in the original musical. This is often a point of contention for some fans of musicals turned into movies because undoubtedly there will be people who loved a song that ended up on the cutting room floor. Even with adding two new songs for Oscar eligibility, they didn’t have to sacrifice any of the songs that already existed.

I feel like the biggest benefit to splitting the movies, however, is that the first act ends on such a powerful song and in the theatre fans have about 15 minutes to digest that before the second act begins. I feel like going directly into Every Day More Wicked from Defying Gravity without a break in between would be a little harder to process. This is also a natural break because there is a time jump of indeterminate length in between the two acts, or in this case movies. This time jump is often thought to be approximately 3-5 years. This means when we come back to the second movie, the characters are a little older and the propaganda against Elphaba has been going on for a while. Because of this, there is a complete tonal shift between the two movies. Splitting the movie into two at this point also makes this time jump easier to process.

In the first movie, Elphaba is hopeful despite her upbringing and believes in a better world. This makes the tone of the movie more light and whimsical. In the second movie, Elphaba has learned of the wickedness of those she trusted and is being hunted for rebelling against them. This creates a darker and more emotional tone than the first movie. This shift hasn’t been received as well by some fans who expected more of the same whimsy. This is where fans of the musical have the benefit of knowing what to expect going in, with many advising people to bring tissues to their screening, or not to wear makeup.

This is good advice and not only because of the emotional nature of the storyline and the songs at this point of the movie. Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, is a vocal powerhouse, and even with that power in her songs, you can feel the emotion coming out in her songs. Ariana Grande has often expressed love for her character Glinda, even before being cast in the movie, and that comes out with much clarity in her performance. The chemistry between Erivo and Grande is unmatched. You can see how much their characters care about one another and how much it breaks their hearts that they are supposed to be on opposing sides. Grande portrays the inner turmoil of caring about and missing Elphaba while having to recite the Wizards lies incredibly well.

Jonathan Bailey is another standout in this cast. Most notably, the complete despair on his face as he has to threaten Glinda’s life in order to get the other guards to let Elphaba go. While Fiyero never meant to break Glinda’s heart and he still cared about her, he realized that he had never loved her and he had to follow his own heart. It was completely heartwrenching to hear him tell Glinda that he was sorry when she told the guards he would never have hurt her and he just loved Elphaba.

One actress that doesn’t get praised enough for her performance is Michelle Yeoh as Madam Morrible. Yeoh doesn’t come from a singing background, but Morrible isn’t a vocally demanding role and many of her lines are typically half-sung/half-spoken anyway. She gets a lot of negativity for her singing, but as an actress she performs the role incredibly well. Madam Morrible is a master manipulator and in the first movie she is very kind to Elphaba as she helps her navigate her magical abilities, but as soon as Elphaba rebels against the wizard and his cruelty to Animals (capital A means that they can speak and think for themselves) she turns on her and gets the rest of Oz to turn on her as well. This is the first time seeing the character where I found her truly terrifying.

Overall, this second part to the story was everything I had hoped for as a follow up to the first part.

Follow: