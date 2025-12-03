Share:

AI and its usage has risen over the past few years; Recently to the point where people can’t tell if it’s really AI generated or real. So what happens when an AI generated code turns into a human and tries to gain sentience? Well, you get Tron Ares.

For almost four decades, Walt Disney Studios has been keeping the Tron franchise alive. In 2010, they released Tron legacy, sequel to the original movie which was a commercial success. Now on October 10, they’ve released another, however it wasn’t the box office success they thought it would be.

The movie begins by introducing the rival companies of ENCOM and Dillinger Systems. ENCOM’s CEO Eve Kim, a woman grieving the loss of her sister while having to take sole ownership of the company. Meanwhile, Dillinger Systems

Ares, played by Jared Leto, goes against his creator Julian Dillinger,played by Evan Peters, to gain a sentient life where he can live for as long as he likes without being regenerated back into the grid.“I am fearless,and therefore powerful” Ares mutters throughout the almost two hour movie. To nobody’s surprise it turned into Frankenstein meets AI slop very quickly.

Greta Lee played Eve Kim, her character grieving the loss of her sister while taking over the role of sole CEO of ENCOM. While the character was lackluster with the generic traits of being a genius, rich, and still not feeling like she’s enough. Eve Kim ended up being the target of Dillinger, he sends Ares to capture her and ultimately kill her, but Ares views Eve Kim’s memories giving him a new trait, humanity.

Once Ares gained humanity, Kim’s life was essentially saved because he protected her from any of the other AI soldiers sent to kill her. He tries to understand Kim and her ways, learning about her life and her sister. While Dillinger faces his own dilemmas in the movie, one causing him to try and stop the AI soldiers from killing Kim, but it doesn’t work and they go rogue.

After some epic light cycle racing, and fight scenes Ares prevails and helps save Kim’s life. Ares colors change from red to white, showing that he’s different from the rest of the AI soldiers. In the final scenes, Ares is in Paris trying to find Quorra, Olivia Wilde’s character from Tron Legacy.

One of the main highlights of the movie was the soundtrack produced by industrial rock band, Nine Inch Nails(NIN). Each song fit the theme of Tron with a sci-fi digital sound to them. Even though they fit the theme of the movie, not every song fit the scene of the movie, with some songs playing at an awkward timing.

Regardless of the soundtrack, the movie still had an odd air surrounding it as it seemed like it was trying to reinforce the idea that not all artificial intelligence is bad. Keep in mind, Ares only switched up because he viewed Eve Kim’s memories, without that he wouldn’t have found the meaning of humanity. The other AI soldiers around him were stone cold, ready to eliminate a human being at the push of a button.

In a world where AI usage is being brought up in schools, workplaces, and causing environmental concerns. You would think that filmmakers would read the room. Especially since the previous Trons focused more on the grid and what it was as a whole. This Tron story ended up lacking the storytelling and worldbuilding it deserved by being overshadowed by a bad Frankenstein retelling, which is a disservice to Tron fans everywhere.

Overall, Tron Ares was filled to the brim with cliche lines, jared leto aura farming moments, and trying to make AI usage look good. It wasn’t a horrible movie, but it wasn’t exactly a good one either.

