The weather was hot, but curious students still milled about, looking at the various tables that lined the quad. A balloon arch led the way to the starting table, where students could check in and get their instructions. If they visited nine tables, 3 each of different categories, they would earn a free lunch. For college students, the words “free” and “food” can be very enticing. It was a good way to bring students out to check out what services for mental and physical health were being offered on campus and in the surrounding area.

Pasadena City College’s Mental Health and Wellness Center hosted a Health and Safety Fair in the quad on Tuesday, October 28, from 10 am to 2 pm, where both campus resources and local resources can showcase their options to students, and many were giving away free swag items. Some items being given away were stress balls and ice packs to fit the theme, while others were more generally useful things like pens and sticky notes.

“This is one of two fairs that we do throughout the year,” said Dr. Andrea Bailey, head of the mental health and wellness office. “Our fall fair is focused on health and safety, specifically around mitigating addiction to alcohol and drugs.”

This means that a lot of the vendors from the area at the fair were more focused on that, as well as safety, stability, and housing.

Some of the on campus resources that were present were Lancer Care, the Family Resource Center, the Veterans Resource Center and more. The health center on campus was even there to provide free flu shots to students who wanted them.

Off campus resources included Friends in Deed, Pacific Clinics, Wesley Health Center, Young and Healthy, and many others. A lot of these businesses are repeat attendees of PCC’s health fairs and often find that people appreciate knowing what kind of support is in the area.

“I wanted to learn about overall safety and how to help others,” said Daniela Trujillo, a sophomore.

Students came out to the health fair for various reasons.

“The first thing I saw on their Instagram was about mental health awareness, to learn more about that booth specifically is the reason I came out here,” said second-year student Alice Cervantes. “Especially with a lot of the classes, it gets very overwhelming.”

If you are getting overwhelmed or would like to know more about the resources available, you can find the Mental Health and Wellness Center in D-203, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

