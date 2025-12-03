Share:

The gothic tale of “Frankenstein” gets even darker in Guillermo Del Toro’s adaptation of “Frankenstein”, starring Jacob Elordi as the Creature and Oscar Issac as Victor Frankenstein. As one of the most adapted stories of all time and often considered the first work of science fiction, Frankenstein comes with huge expectations. Del Toro has wanted to adapt Mary Shelley’s original book for decades, viewing it as a tragedy about a father and son rather than just a horror story.

The film follows Victor Frankenstein, a young scientist who crafts a creature and brings it alive from the dead. When the Creature comes to life, Victor rejects it, setting off a chain of tragedy and questions about responsibility, guilt, and creation. Unlike the original story, the adaptation gives the creature more emotional depth from the beginning and places the relationship between Victor and the Creature at the center of the story. What makes this version stand out from other Frankenstein films is Del Toro’s focus on empathy. He portrays the Creature as sensitive and human, rather than just a scary being. This movie leans more heavily into connection and identity than past adaptations, creating a more personal, emotional version of the story.

The visuals are the strongest parts of the movie. Del Toro is already renowned for his signature visual style and it’s on full display here. He brings a dark, atmospheric feel to the movie that matches the gothic narrative of the story. Elordi brings a lot of emotion to the Creature, making him feel more human than in past versions. Issac also brought lots of intensity to his character, giving the story a dramatic feel. The film’s design and action help bring the story deeper.

One major difference from both the novel and other adaptations is the character Elizabeth Lavenza, played by Mia Goth. In the novel, she is Victor’s fiancée and is mostly used as a background character. Del Toro changes this completely by making her the fiancée of Victor’s younger brother, William. Victor falls in love with her, but Elizabeth does not reciprocate those feelings once she sees how cruel and selfish he is, especially in the way he treats the Creature.

Elizabeth becomes the first person to treat the Creature with genuine kindness. In one key scene, she offers him comfort and speaks to him gently. Del Toro uses these moments to reinforce the Creature’s humanity and show he is capable of understanding love and connection. In her final scene, Elizabeth is caught in a confrontation between Victor and the Creature, and is accidentally shot and killed by Victor. The Creature is one of the last people to show Elizabeth love and care before her death, as he holds her right as she dies. This version of Elizabeth adds emotional depth to the story and reinforces the film’s focus on empathy and human connection.

Del Toro’s Frankenstein stands out for its emotion, visuals, and the relationship between creator and creation. The film brings a fresh, more personal version of the classic story. Although it may not honor the original novel completely, it brings a new level of humanity to a story that has been retold constantly.

