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As the spring semester nears to an end at Pasadena City College (PCC), graduating Lancers reflect on their time at PCC before they move on to the next part of their lives.

While many attend to enhance their skills in the workforce or make a career switch, a majority of students come in with the initial goal of transferring to a 4-year university.

For students of all socioeconomic backgrounds, PCC gave many of them what they felt was a second chance. Enrolling in community college, students are given a fresh start to their GPA and the chance to explore career paths through various offered, affordable courses.

For Clara Kim, a nontraditional student, PCC made it achievable for her to transfer to her dream school: Columbia University.

“I think it can be disheartening at first not going to a 4-year university, especially…seeing your friends go to 4-year [universities], but I think community college is such a special time where you can really focus on yourself,” said Kim. “Coming to PCC, it was one of the first times I actually, in a long while, had a goal I wanted to achieve, which was to transfer.”

After graduating from high school in 2023, Kim enrolled at PCC as a part-time student. However, due to personal circumstances, she took two gap years before re-enrolling in the summer of 2025.

At PCC, she familiarized herself with on-campus resources like the Transfer Center, Writing Success Center, and many of the counselors to help her through her application process, learning how to advocate for herself in the process.

In consistently keeping up to date with the Transfer Center, Kim was able to speak with Columbia admissions officers and tablers when they visited campus. Additionally, she heavily utilized the Writing Success Center for her college application essays and scholarship application essays to help create a path towards potential success for herself.

“I think if I hadn’t advocated for myself, I wouldn’t have gone as far as I am now,” said Kim.

In being surrounded by students from all walks of life at PCC, Kim unlearned the stigma she harbored towards attending community college.

“Everyone’s path is so nonlinear…and there’s just no successful timeline after high school,” said Kim.

For PCC student Kelly Lindholm, she transferred out of 4-year Sonoma State University after her first year to attend PCC.

Since she was an undeclared major at Sonoma, Lindholm had to pay higher prices for exploratory courses that piqued her interest, motivating her to transfer out. However, due to the lack of transfer resources at the university, she found herself coming home to attend PCC.

“I was a little embarrassed coming home at first, [but] it’s okay to take a step back and like do what’s best for you,” said Lindholm. “I was pretty less embarrassed, especially as I was taking classes that weren’t even offered at, like, my Cal State school and…my grades drastically improved.”

While at PCC, she felt she had more room to explore her interests and was able to access opportunities she hadn’t expected. With the help of Lancer Accessibility Resource Services (LARS) and helpful professors and counselors, she succeeded academically while taking the courses that better suited her interests.

“There’s a lot of different people working here [and] everybody here is trying to help you. There’s a lot of different resources, but they won’t just come to you,” said Lindholm. “I wouldn’t be getting into the schools I got into this year if I stayed [at Sonoma].”

For PCC student Alexandre Colas, coming to PCC with an established interest in international law allowed him to discover what he could potentially do within the field during his time here.

Enrolling at PCC straight after high school, Colas immersed himself in spaces like the global study courses and the Global Studies Club, where he found inspiration from passionate professors and chances to converse with diplomats at club events.

Although the global studies department at PCC is fairly new and small, Colas emerged with a refined interest in policy research and diplomacy from eagerly seeking opportunities.

“The biggest lesson at PCC is you’ve got to be proactive,” said Colas. “I thought [coming to community college] would be a major detour for my ambitions and I would be essentially missing out in two years…..[but] PCC has really helped me understand what I want to do [and] how much I can do.”

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