On October 23rd, students eager to learn about and embrace Dia de los Muertos filled the Circadian room as PCC Equipo welcomed them to a ‘Platica on Dia de los Muertos.’ The event was held to inform students on the importance of the holiday and what makes it unique while showcasing some of the significant traditions that go along with the event. The main focus of the event was to present to everyone in attendance what’s most important about Dia de los Muertos and why it is celebrated. Equipo explained the importance that this holiday holds in Hispanic culture as it celebrates the lives of the loved ones that have passed, ensuring they’re not forgotten.

The rich history and traditions of Dia De Los Muertos continues to hold great significance among Hispanic culture which heavily includes the students of PCC as a Hispanic-Serving Institution. The conversations held throughout the event revealed the importance that this holiday has on students as everyone had a different experience or memory that they went on to share, explaining why they choose to celebrate each year.

Everyone that participated shared their own ways that they prefer to construct their altar, demonstrating how distinct and personal each ofrenda can be as anyone can create it in the way they want. The altar/ofrenda is a very important tradition for Dia de los Muertos as it honors the loved ones that have passed and welcomes their spirits back for two days, ensuring that their memory lives on and that they’re not forgotten.

An altar consists of papel picado which is Mexican folk art cut into tissue paper, pictures of loved ones that have passed on, a loved ones favorite food or drinks that their spirits consume, candles to light their way back home, sugar skulls as decoration, and any other personal items or decorations one may want to add to make it more personal. Ofrenda’s were seemingly a favorite tradition among those in attendance as everyone had their own reasoning as to why they meant so much to them.

“My family puts up the altar and then we put the food and we always kneel down and we pray to them, we talk to them, and then after we eat so it feels like we’re eating together as a family,” said Equipo leader Saida Siguenza.

Throughout the event, students were treated to firsthand experiences of various traditions that occur during Dia de los Muertos. ‘Pan de muerto,’ which is bread specifically baked for this holiday, was given out to those that attended which introduced anyone unfamiliar with this baked good to a new experience. Pan de muerto was explained to be often consumed in the days leading up to Dia de los Muertos and also used as offerings to the spirits of loved ones, as it nourishes their souls as they return.There were plenty of decorations on display that represented the holiday from papel picado, sugar skulls/calaveras, and even gave people the opportunity to make their own decorations in the way of coloring pages that consisted of a skull or spirit animal to color.

Presenting every key detail that goes into making Dia de los Muertos what it truly is was a big part of this event. The celebration of life wouldn’t be what it is without the altar’s, pan de muerto, and the outstanding decorations that always stand out, but the main point of Dia de los Muertos is all about the remembrance.

The presentation and interactive activities throughout the event explained that the point of Dia de los Muertos is to reunite the living and the dead for two days. This process can ease the lost feeling one feels after having lost their loved one as it brings them together as a family once again.

“It’s about remembrance, you know, it’s about remembering your family and your loved ones, people only truly pass on when you stop talking about them and stop remembering them because their memory lives on so much longer than a person itself,” said Tatiana Hernandez, another Equipo leader.

This plática was able to bring students with or without prior knowledge about their cultural background together. It gave them a safe space where they were able to express their thoughts and feelings on the topic. Many came seeking to learn more about the event that is so personal in their culture while also adding any their own experiences, forming connections with people that have similar upbringings.

“I just wanted to find people to connect with, not only that but to see what the story behind Dia de los Muertos was… coming here I got to learn more about my culture and where I come from,” said Shank Vargas Garcia, a student at PCC.

Conversations/pláticas like the ones held at this event help curious students learn more about their culture by giving them an opportunity to have a place to turn to learn about this. Those that attended each left with a new experience either from the presentation or from the interactions they had with the other students there as everyone expressed something from their backgrounds. Having an occasion like this that brings people of similar upbringings together that are enthusiastic about learning more about their culture will always be important.

