Share:

Last week, dozens of pumpkins, painting supplies, and snacks were scattered on tables around the mirror pools. Curious students formed lines, grabbing snacks, art supplies, and pumpkins before walking to tables, eager to begin decorating.

“I decided to do a pumpkin patch event because we’re in October, and I feel like it fit the theme perfectly,” Savannah Robles, VP of campus activities, said. “I feel like it fits the theme perfectly, especially with side activities of candy apples for students, as well as candy and juice.”

Throughout the event, many students came and went, grabbing a pumpkin, paint, and a snack of their choice. Meanwhile, those who stayed chose to go all out for a competition for the best pumpkin. After which, competitors had their pictures taken either with or of their pumpkin. Their photos would then be posted on the ASPCC Instagram, with voting left to their followers. The winner of the contest would then receive the grand prize of two movie tickets.

One competitor showcased a pumpkin themed around Marvel, which was something they grew up with. There, Steve Leem spun it around, the design going from Captain America’s shield to Thor’s hammer in a matter of seconds.

“I’m painting multiple Marvel-themed pumpkins all about their characters and weapons,” Leem said. “I’m planning on enrolling in the contest because I really like my pumpkin and want to take it home with me.”

Another competitor received praise for his pumpkin centered around space. The painter, Nathaniel Garcia, showcased it with confidence. A proud moment was the constellations he painted glimmering off the pumpkin when reflected in the light.

“For my pumpkin, I’m an artist obsessed with space, so I decided to make a space-themed pumpkin,” Garcia said. “I looked on the internet with the colors I had and made drawings based on those images.”

Others who chose not to compete grabbed a pumpkin and some snacks. They sat at tables or in the grass, decorating their pumpkins until the event was over. The campus activity committee, feeling inspired by students’ designs, decided to paint pumpkins themselves.

“I feel pretty good for the number of people that we got today,” Robles said. “Some of us are even in the process of painting our own right now. Mine is Dodgers-themed, but for time’s sake, it might just be a blueberry.”

Voting is nearly done, so for those interested in seeing who won, the winner will be posted on MYASPCC Instagram soon.

Follow: