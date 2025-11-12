Share:

Last Monday, the International Student Center held an event for students to destress and strengthen bonds through making bracelets.

The idea came from Hailee Nguyen, a student worker in charge of the event, who hoped this would bring students together and help them take a moment to destress with finals coming up. New people would get to meet each other while making bracelets and snacking together.

This was the second event the International Student Center has organized. The first one was a mixer called “Jam Your Groove” where students could enjoy hot cocoa, snacks, and share their music with each other through the speakers. Unfortunately, there were minimal attendees for that event, so the folks at the ISC were delighted to see new and familiar faces at this week’s activity.

“This was a great way to get everyone together in a relaxing environment, have a little fun, chit-chat, and get our minds off studying and school for a change,” said Cathy Chen, International Student Advisor. “I mostly made bracelets representing my kids, Aria and Aaron.”

As students walked in, they would be welcomed at the front desk, where they were asked to sign in. There any student or faculty member was allowed to sign in and take a break from anything that might have been stressing them.The vibes of students sitting on couches, talking, eating treats, and laughing led some workers from the International Student Center to get in on the fun.

“I made three mostly for my loved ones, one for myself, and another for my supervisor,” Nguyen said.

Many students there were roped in, focused on making dozens of bracelets for their friends, family, and partners. Bracelets created were decorated with letters, flowers, and bright colors that sparkled in the light.

“I made a bracelet for my daughter Emily; she loves flowers and the color pink,”said Jennifer Delgadillo, Administrative Assistant for the International Student Center. “Another bracelet I made was for my daughter, Estie.” She’s 9 years old, and she likes purple flowers.”

Those who weren’t interested in bracelet making chose to dine on the snacks and drinks on display. Students who ate snacks split a box of Pocky, a Japanese snack that is a crunchy biscuit stick coated with a sweet, creamy flavor; this one being Oreo. The box of Pocky was passed around the table as everyone drank their tea, talking and mingling in the room.

As the event came to a close, many left donning their newly crafted bracelets. Meanwhile, some were left frustrated by the difficult-to-tie strings, leaving dozens of beads on the floor. The International Student Center staff got everyone together for a group photo. In that photo, friendships new and old were showcased, donning bracelets with tied, everlasting bonds.

