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“Daredevil: Born Again” returns in a slow paced story most fans are not familiar with, but still brings the same action packed court drama that has been loved by many viewers. Set a couple of months after the finale of “Daredevil”, the new season focuses on Daredevil assembling a group to expose Mayor Wilson Fisk, who is still secretly operating under his mantle of Kingpin in New York’s criminal underground. At the same time, Fisk struggles to maintain the control he has left over New York by any means necessary.

Despite the entertainment and relevancy of this story, an issue continues to arise where the story feels too big for one show. The scope of the story is interesting, seeing a crime lord take over New York, but it leaves fans and viewers wondering; how is all this going on and only Daredevil is getting involved? Throughout this franchise it is emphasized how in New York there’s a hero on every street corner. So in a series where the whole city is under siege and other characters reside there such as the New Avengers and Spider-man, it makes the concept feel like many characters are missing.

An especially frustrating case of a missing character is Punisher who played a big role in a corrupt police force storyline in season one. In that plot thread it was emphasized how much he hated Fisk’s corrupt cops turned vigilante hunters, who he accused of abusing his symbol and vowed to take them down. It was even highlighted in the finale when he’s arrested by them, the task force leader offers him freedom in exchange for joining them. He declines of course, vowing to escape and destroy everything they built. In the post credit scene worried soldiers find his empty cell, implying he escaped. So having this next season be about Fisk and his allies’ downfall and not having the Punisher be there felt unsatisfying.

On a positive note Daredevil’s arc this season truly felt like the writers understood the character and his motives. Having him go from a vigilante seeking vengeance to a savior seeking redemption was a nice way for his story to come full circle from the original Netflix series. In the season it’s mentioned many times by his allies on how they need to play dirty to come close to beating Fisk. He understands why it would be easy and even gets tempted, but still refuses that dark path after seeing what Daredevil means to the city of New York.

The series perfectly explains his views during an argument with his partner Karen over killing a villain named Bullseye. She argues killing him is the right thing to do, avenging all the lives he took throughout his years as an assassin and potentially saving future lives. Daredevil on the other hand, in a show of growth, still chooses not to. After seeing what Fisk has done to New York, Daredevil is no longer a vigilante, but rather a symbol the people need to prove that they are no better than Fisk.

Fisk’s arc on the other hand is just as compelling in how it mirrors Daredevil’s. After gaining control of New York in season one Fisk had a choice to give up his old ways and actually try and make the city better. Instead viewers see his downward spiral going from a Mayor adored by the public to going down the path Daredevil refused.

A standout moment involves his trial where Daredevil takes on his Matt Murdock persona to confront Fisk. Fisk starts all cocky and arrogant, citing how his vigilante task force lowered crime rates in the city, even subtly teasing knowing Daredevil’s secret identity. Except the icing on the cake comes with his true colors being revealed as Murdock openly reveals to everyone he’s Daredevil, and Fisk’s blackmail vanishes. And that being the thing which ties Mayor Fisk to Kingpin once again is why his character works so well. He believes his path is righteous, and that he is the only savior of New York, completely oblivious to him being the problem. So it was satisfying to see a vigilante publicly outs themselves and instead of siding with Fisk the city sympathized with Daredevil, a vigilante he’s been at odds with for years. Fisk, now Kingpin once again, doesn’t think he lost due to Daredevil, but because the city he’s so passionate about turns on him. It brings his story full circle by succeeding in uniting the city against a villain only for the irony to be that it was him.

Overall “Born Again” season 2 is doing a great job with what they’re given, but viewers can tell the showrunners are struggling with constraints on a storyline too big for them to adapt.

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