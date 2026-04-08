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The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is here with disappointment, bringing up family drama, failed child actors, with irritating influencers as its hosts. Miley Cyrus dawned the blonde wig again, only to disregard her missing co-stars, and make up with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The drama centered around Miley and Billy, who prior to the reunion was married to Firerose, an artist uncomfortably close to his daughter’s age. So the Cyrus’ making up after this controversy gives the impression they only did it for the money.

The reunion felt more off as it was missing two of the sitcom’s main actors, Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken, and Emily Osment, who played Lilly Truscott, Miley’s best friend. It’s the equivalent of the “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” reunion, except only some of the protagonists return, while not mentioning the other missing cast. Miley gave no reason about her two missing co-stars, whereas Osment put out a statement on Instagram after the premiere sharing her schedule being occupied by “The Big Bang Theory” spin-off, “Georgie and Mandy.”

“Thank you for letting me into your living rooms, and I hope to still be there many years from now,” said Osment.“I would never be where I am without you guys, working on another beautiful show I love so dearly.”

Musso’s unexplained absence was one of the many tragic cases of a failed child actor, who turned to alcohol abuse, causing many controversies. One of those being his past arrests for a DUI likely being the reason he was not reached out to participate in the special event.

Another poor decision was choosing Alex Cooper, most known for her podcast “Call her Daddy” to host the event. She claims to be a big fan, having tattooed Hannah Montana lyrics on her arm, but when asked about it by Miley, she couldn’t recite any lyrics nor know the meaning behind them.

“I asked her, does she actually know the lyrics to it? And she never knew that it says ‘Tai Chi practicing, snowboard champion,” said Miley.

Cooper should be embarrassed she was unable to recite the lyrics, instead looking like she did this for clout and the platform and not for her true love of Hannah Montana.

Chappell Roan also unfortunately participated in an egocentric interview with Miley, another terrible choice by the special given her recent controversy.

“You literally walked so I could run,” said Roan.

Roan’s comment shows her narcissism and privileged upbringing, completely opposite of Miley’s humble beginning. Miley has been working towards her career since she was 8 years old and sacrificed her education to be a star. Compared to Roan who was given $3,000 to attend a week-long grammy camp.

Unfortunately, these are topics that got the people talking, not the special or the wholesome memories that the Hannah Montana show created. It turns this anticipated reunion into another Disney cash grab that could have waited 5 more years for it to actually be worth the wait. That way, the glaring controversies and overlapping schedules wouldn’t distract fans from having a proper reunion celebration.

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