In the horror movie genre, sequels are frequently only seen as a cash grab and tend to receive harsh criticism as they are often not needed and more often than not are subpar. Creating a movie that follows up an amazing first part has come to be very difficult. “Black Phone 2” managed to improve in almost all aspects that a horror movie needs as it leaves viewers with an eerie and daunting feeling throughout the film. Director and screenwriter Scott Derrickson delivered a strong sequel that resolved a lot of unanswered questions from the first film as it dives deeper into the lore of the main characters. This sequel does a tremendous job improving on the horror elements the first might’ve fallen flat with, as viewers see “The Grabber” who’s portrayed by Ethan Hawke as a terrifying and supernatural villain like never seen before.

Upon the sequel being announced, moviegoers were left wondering how a sequel to a movie that killed off their main villain in the first part would work. However, Derrickson showcased how “Death is only a word,”a phrase from The Grabber that we get very familiarized with in this film. The movie was able to get inspirations from classic horror icons like Freddy Krueger and even Jason Vorhees while still differentiating itself enough from those films to make it unique with an interesting plot.

As the film gets going, it makes it very clear that all the returning characters from “The Black Phone” are struggling to deal with the trauma they’ve gone through. Finney Blake, one of the two protagonists, is still mentally recovering from the events that transpired in the first movie, after surviving his abduction and killing The Grabber. He struggles facing his demons at first, as he chooses to ignore all the fear and anger he is going through, and finds other coping mechanisms.

Finney is a lot older now and sort-of has an edge to him now as he resorts to intentionally provoking fights and using drugs to deal with his trauma. He still has moments where he sees The Grabber as if he’s there, when in reality he’s not, the phone still rings for him but all Finney can pick up and say is, “I’m sorry, I can’t help you,” which goes to show how the events of the past still heavily weigh on him.

In the first “Black Phone” viewers are also introduced to Gwen Blake, the second of our two protagonists in these films. Gwen has these dreams that allow her to receive messages from the dead, more specifically from the victims of The Grabber, but we were left wondering the backstory to how these visions began after the first movie. Why is she able to get these messages from the dead? Why is it the victims that are able to get through to her? The lore behind this is instantly explored when the movie begins as it starts with a flashback to 1957, introducing us to Hope Adler, the mother to our two protagonists.

Hope Adler receives these phone calls and messages from the dead just like her two kids, as the deceased communicate in hopes of being found, which would release their souls, allowing them to be free and head to heaven as the movie implies. These calls are received from the snowy rocky mountains in Colorado at a Christian youth camp called Camp Alpine Lake, the setting to the film which was very visually appealing while really adding to the frightful and suspenseful moments as the audience has no choice but to feel scared and stuck with the rest of the characters.

The cinematography was stellar, a lot of it being filmed on 8mm which really enhanced the visuals as it gives it a grainy and warm feeling adding to the chilling moments viewers are left to sit with constantly. The dream sequences are the best example of this as it uses this grainy effect to distinguish whenever we’re seeing a dream and clearing up whenever they’re back to reality. The vintage look is also used as we witness the backstory to The Grabber’s first victims, the big unsolved mystery of the film.

These first three kids that were victims to this devilish villain are all shown to be members of the camp and their final moments are shown as well with the vintage footage showing the gruesome acts The Grabber commits, the film not letting up on how gory these kills were. The 8mm factor makes an already horrifying chase sequence even more terrifying as it emits the feeling of finding lost footage that no one was supposed to see, leaving everyone in the crowd with a heavy feeling in their stomachs as the scenes transpire.

Perhaps the biggest lore explanation in the film that many highly anticipated was that of The Grabber, who we come to find out went by the name of “Wild Bill Hickok” because of his long hair. Wild Bill worked at the camp where the story takes place as a maintenance man and it’s where he found his first victims. It’s also how the connection between the dream sequences and The Grabber is made as Hope Adler had worked at the camp as a counselor, and with her dreams The Grabber’s first victims relayed their messages, which led to her finding out that Bill was the murderer. Upon this happening the biggest twist of the movie is made as audiences come to find out what really happened to Gwen and Finney’s mother, as she was killed by The Grabber, making it seem like she killed herself which undid a major plot point from the first film.

The film doesn’t shy away from the topic of religion as it is a pivotal role throughout the entire story, mentioning constant talks with Jesus Christ that Gwen has, The Grabber coming back from hell, and of course the camp in which the story takes place at is a Christian camp. The Grabber when talking to Gwen mentions how “Hell strips away all human parts and leaves only the sins behind, and I am a bottomless pit of sin,” leaving chills running down your body as we see him more demented than ever. On top of him having absolutely nothing to lose making him even more horrifying, The Grabbers physical appearance is perhaps the most grotesque and terrifying viewers may have seen when it comes to horror movies. His body is decaying leaving his face deformed and his hands and ankles as nothing but bones and blood, truly a frightening image to witness.

The sequel isn’t flawless, but it does improve in a ton of aspects when compared to the first. Though when you think of horror icons, you think back to what they all have in common and what makes them the horrifying figures that they are which are all the kills we see from them. It may sound crazy to vouch for more victims, but what makes a horror movie what it is, is the victims that come from the main group of characters that are followed throughout the story, which is what this film did miss on. Not one person from the main group was killed, even filler characters that are often used for horror movies survived. The most that happened was that everyone left with some kind of injury but in the end that was the extent of The Grabber’s wrath on them, leaving his spot among the other horror icons questionable.

The Grabber is dragged back to hell where he is frozen eternally and all of the main characters return to their lives unscathed for the most part. Overlooking a small blunder is pretty easy to do when the rest of the experience makes up for it, leaving viewers entertained with a chilling feeling for the near two hour run time of the movie.

