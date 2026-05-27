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Bass rushes through the atmosphere as a large box screen rises in Manchester’s Co-op Live stadium. The surrounding fans hold their breath as the air tingles with anticipation they dare not inhale. Suddenly, the box’s transparent screens strobe as a silhouette is revealed, and the beat drops: Billie Eilish emerging from her trojan horse, stands among the roaring sea of fans.

Those anticipating Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft” concert movie can prepare for a carefully coordinated blitz on their senses that will have them entrenched in Eilish’s vivid world.

Eilish’s choreography and James Cameron’s coverage paired together flawlessly. Eilish was always in the perfect spot on frame, lit for the scene, yet remained in constant, exaggerated motion. The camera operators had precise control over their equipment, and became invisible across the set as they followed her stage presence.

The intro alone set a staple for what is to come in the rest of the concert, her practical and visual effects were unique and thoughtful, exemplifying the creativity she puts into every aspect of her performance. The lights danced with Eilish’s motions, screens from head to toe captured her every move, and the floor lit up to her every step. When the pyrotechnics blasted from behind her, highlighting her outfit’s iconic boxy profile, it became clear there was no part of this venue where her presence hadn’t reached.

As for the music, arguably the most important part of her performance, she sang beautifully, but unlike the visuals, the movie’s mixing had come a little soft. The music didn’t have the same enveloping effect that the visuals did. In comparison toTwenty One Pilot’s “More Than We Ever Imagined” concert movie, the audio was crisp, clear, and sharp, slicing right into the hearts of fans. Unfortunately, Eilish’s vocals were just shy of overpowering the mostly empty theatre at night.

Fortunately, Eilish’s own performance never let the audience’s eyes wander off the silver screen. She was everything she needed to be on stage; stunning, cunning, sharp and especially moody. Her movements brought an aire of dominance to her vocals that captured the crowd, carrying them along for a ride through every emotion her song may need. The fans in the crowd were shown crying, sobbing, and singing along to Eilish’s authentic lyrics, fans who she does not take for granted in this movie

The film puts a strong spotlight on Eilish’s fans, her music’s impact on them, and her intent with this influence. Before the concert, fans are shown camping outside for days, in tents on the concrete, and even bringing hobbies to pass the time. They get their own interviews within the film expressing their love for the star’s music and what it meant to them in their life. Eilish understands better than anyone her impact on fans across the world, and this responsibility is a weight she has to bear, but with this weight she decides to be kind, be authentic, and be herself. She wants to show the world that to be yourself, to be a woman and an artist means being what you want to be and moving how you want. Inspired by hip hop artists who were able to rile up a crowd themselves. She didn’t see female representation in that dynamic. Today, Eilish is that person she wished to see on stage, and for her fans that’s all she needs to be.

This movie was captured on many cameras in the hands of many talented people. James Cameron did an amazing job covering the event and coordinating the camera operators including, at times, Eilish herself. Every turn of the head and flick of the wrist meant a new perspective on her performance, and another creative composition with the sets geometry and vfx. When she wasn’t onstage, the audience stuck with her backstage through the calculated chaos. With the incorporation of 3d technology into this film, it will be easier than ever to be hypnotized by the radiant visuals and Eilish’s captivating lyrics from the comfort of a theatre.

Concert movies like these aren’t and never will be a replacement for the concerts they cover, but offer a different perspective for those fans wanting more of the artist they love and the shows they’ve attended.

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