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The revival of hit television series “Baywatch” caused a wave of nostalgia to sweep through Mother’s Beach, located in the heart of Marina del Rey. On February 18, I had the opportunity to audition for their open casting call. I stood amongst approximately 2,000 other candidates to have a shot at being the next “Baywatch” breakout star. To my surprise, my own audition was both exhilarating yet disheartening. Maybe that’s the addictive pull the industry has.

Fox Television shocked the acting industry by publicizing their open casting call – literally, everywhere. Over 14,000 applications were collected before submissions closed. With hardly any in-person auditions happening since the post COVID era and writer’s strikes, many actors have a hard time creating the same energy during a self tape, – an audition that is recorded and sent digitally, – than to a room of casting directors.

Up until this point, I had never auditioned for anything. However, being that my field of study is broadcast journalism, I figured how different can acting be? That was enough rationale to propel me to the beach with an Amazon ordered lifeguard uniform and a go lucky smile. I led with a few personal rules before leaving for the early-morning audition: know my lines, be myself, and project confidence in my red “uniform”. It was simple enough to hide the dreadful anxieties of showing up as a rookie lifeguard let alone an amateur actress.

Others approached it differently. For many, after a long series of failed self-tapes, this audition was finally a chance to win over a room and add a new direction to their career. Actors hear “no” far more than most people are accustomed to. But Charlie Noback, an actor who also found himself auditioning in red lifeguard shorts, commented on the open casting call referring to it as a contact sport – a collaborative audition that benefits from strong persona and chemistry.

“Casting gets to see more than just a scene,” said Noback. “They see presence, how you respond in the moment, how you handle direction. That’s hard to replicate on a screen – and impossible to fake in a room.”

The energy of all the seasoned actors had exerted the same passion Noback described. As if it were an unspoken truth actors wearily held. It was clear that for most, pitching persona was a priority strategy – especially on the Fox red carpet where I had watched a girl spin a lifeguard rescue tube between her palms.

It was only a short moment in the crowd before I was picked by a producer to do photos and interviews on the beach. A good sign to say the least – to be given a miniscule job on audition day. News publications such as Variety, Los Angeles Times, KTLA and more flooded the sands. Actors were practicing their sexiest run on the beach all while posing for cameras and reporters. Two attendees even practiced their CPR techniques while they rolled in the sand. Every direction I turned to felt like I was completely immersed into the “Baywatch” love spell.

The audition rooms carried a different kind of energy. Rows of candidates sat outside the few audition spaces set up inside the Marriott’s conference rooms. Some clutched their scripts, quietly mouthing lines to themselves. Others paced the hallways, rehearsing under their breath. Small cliques formed as a few actors gathered in circles, talking through their nerves and anxieties, all while production assistants ran up and down halls to keep everyone in order.

As the streamlined auditions began, actors had just 45 seconds to make their mark. For Tori Tarr, a newer face in the acting industry, that was more than enough.

“There was something exciting in not having a safety net of getting to do another take. And I feel like that amplified my performance in a way just knowing like everything I’m about to give them is within me,” said Tarr.

Unfortunately for “Baywatch”, several news publications framed the public relations event as an opportunity for scrutiny rather than as a legitimate casting opportunity for actors. Variety specifically used the term “wannabe lifeguards” to patronize the 2,000 actors who were selected to participate in the casting. The phrasing appeared dismissive of the actors who attended in hopes of securing a role.

With little production taking place in Los Angeles, an issue affecting many professionals across the entertainment industry, such scrutiny undermines the efforts of emerging actors seeking opportunities to build their careers. Colin Bolick, a Michigan native who moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, looked down upon the criticism.

“A lot of these people that showed up to the ‘Baywatch’ casting, I’m sure they had never done that before. For them to even go and do that, I think that speaks volumes about someone’s confidence and character,” Bolick said. “It’s taking a huge step to do something that a lot of people in the country—or even the world—would just never do.”

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