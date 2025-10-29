Share:

On the glorious day of October 21st, the battle of the century took place in the quad of PCC, and to make matters worse, it was a civil war. The feud began in a meeting of the art club, where members prepared for the art war by picking a team after a long discussion. The final two options were kraken vs giant squid or count chocula vs boo berry, and just when it looked to going in the kraken’s favor, an argument was proposed that changed the whole tide of the war. One faithful soul shouted from the mountain tops, “Vampires are sexy.” This simple phrase changed the hearts of more than half of the art club to choose team Count Chocula, and those who could resist the vampire charm chose team Boo Berry in hopes of combating the overwhelming numbers of Count Chocula.

“Their slogan was, Vampires are sexy and all of the club, except for two people?join their team. And I was like, how do I compete with that? I was like, Dude, Boo Berry sounds awesome,” said Lucky Chewy, the captain of the team Boo Berry. “Like, I love the color blue, so I’m obviously not gonna press that deep.”

When the battle started in the quad, both teams set the rules that both teams would have to try and draw a signature and original character from someone on the opposite team, so a Count Chocula team member would go to the Boo Berry team board, where the original drawings made by PCC students would be on display for Count Chocula to take a picture of then do their best imitation of the character drawing to try and gain “attack points”. Points were given based on size, detail, and other factors, but you would not lose points if the drawing is “bad”; in fact, it was encouraged for new drawers to join the battle.

“Depending on how big you draw your character, you know, like, the size of your art piece, and details, you get points as well. We’ll tally them up, and once you submit, one of your, you know, your little battle attacks,” said Amber Glotter, an Art Club member and Count Chocula co-captain.

As the battle went on, more and more soldiers joined the fight, taking up multiple tables and even finding spaces on the floor or around the quad to participate. The creative energy was in the air, with both teams sending attacks of meticulously drawn characters, earning points for their teams left and right. But even in the heat of battle, participants found classmates who had the same interests and hobbies as they did. Students were showing off their drawings, giving each other notes, and making connections that can only be made during the heat of Art Battle.

“It’s just, like, to involve other artists and involve them more in the community, because, you know, AI art is really bad. ?This is like a beautiful, fresh way in order for people to show off their creative skills and also show off how they could draw other people’s characters and stuff like that,” said Jay Lopez Perez, Captain of Count Chocula and an Art Club member. “It’s very interactive. And it’s very, it’s very rare to see that now, now that everybody’s just online. ?Nobody meets up anymore. So this is basically what we’re doing. It’s basically to show off what you have. How do you like character design, and if you would want to continue doing it more and more.”

“Dude, art club is awesome,” said Chewy. ?”It’s a bunch of creative people coming together and making things. The people there, you connected so well because we all like each other. Like, we get our humor, we get our references, um… ?And it’s so, so much fun to find someone like you. And really, like, I made so many friends in that group. When I initially came to PCC, I was, like, kind of nervous. I didn’t have any friends. ?I only had one person that I knew here. And when I went to art club, I was like, Oh, my gosh, there are so many people I connect with. And, like, maybe this is where you find your person or your group, right? ?And so now I have a huge friend group, and we all hang out with each other every single day. Nice. Oh, and, like, I’m so happy to be a part of something so, like, art battle. ?Like, connected, you know?”

The dust from the war has not settled just yet, and no winner has been announced. The results go to the @artclubpcc on Instagram, where you can find results and more information on Art Club and other events like this. Art War brought together many artists who didn’t know about the club and how many people shared the same passion as themselves. Art War created more than just drawing, but it created connections between PCC students, which is the ultimate goal of any club, so no matter the outcome of the war, this was a successful mission for the Art Club at PCC.

Follow: