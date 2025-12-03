Share:

Gruesome. A great way to describe the new “Welcome to Derry” show. From the first episode alone it gets straight to what makes the “It” movies great, the horror and disturbing imagery. Our time is split between the kids and military, with the children hoping to solve what’s been going on and later on hoping to put an end to Pennywise’s terror and the military is hoping to contain him and use him for a super weapon of sorts. This show is sure to give you an anxious feeling as only the kids and a select few adults can see what truly lurks in Derry.

One moment that is anxiety inducing is when Lily is having a classic Pennywise vision where she sees her dead father’s body parts in a jar of pickles and she’s screaming and many jars shatter into the floor in a sense of panic. She eventually snaps out of the terrifying sight and the adults around her see her as crazy and it makes you feel for the characters when nobody believes them on what they’re seeing. The more the show goes on the more appearances Pennywise makes and it gets viewers who have seen the “It” movies excited seeing Bill Skarsgard act out in various ways with the many personas the clown takes on and each new episode drop leaves us with many questions on how the kids and the military are going to deal with him, the suspense is what makes this show truly a spectacle to watch.

The show does not feel like it took too long to make, the show has its own charm to it that makes it feel fresh. A big factor on what made the movies so successful was the cast of child actors that brought a variety of personalities. This show brings a similar charm, the cast of kids in the first episode make it enjoyable to watch and also getting to see new locations within the town of Derry is a delight for viewers of the show. However, no show or film is without its criticisms or differing opinions. Many have called the show’s use of CGI bad and some of the acting performances dull or downright bad while some have praised the show’s scares and settings.

Corey Chichizola at CinemaBlend states, “The quality and terror of the first two episodes have definitely made the wait worth it. I was absolutely floored by the end of Episode 1, which saw most of the young cast we’d been following brutally murdered by that winged baby creature.”

Reading different perspectives on the show allows me to enjoy it more.

An opposing review by Erik Kain at Forbes states, “Once again, this is where the show’s terror falls off a cliff. The demon baby is kind of goofy. It has a scary face, but when it flies around like a demented cherub I just think it’s funny.”

I personally love the dark imagery and anxious moments and even taking in the criticisms such as the sometimes over the top CGI I allow myself to see both sides and it opens up opportunities to discuss with others like my friends or siblings and that’s what’s important to me regarding films and TV shows.

