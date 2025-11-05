Share:

On October 3rd Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated 12th studio album “The Life of a Showgirl” and the reviews have been very mixed to say the least. This is her first body of work since ending the “Eras Tour” and when she had announced the album on “The New Heights” podcast back on August 13th, she had announced that Max Martin and Shellback were returning to produce the album. The two producers had previously collaborated with Swift to produce “1989” (2014) and “Reputation” (2017), so it’s safe to say the expectations for this album were high as “1989” is one of her most acclaimed pop albums to date.

Now, my thoughts on the album are that it is a solid pop record for her, the album has an almost light atmosphere, a stark contrast from her previous album “The Tortured Poets Department”. The glamorous aesthetic and sparkly outfits are just one side of the coin as we are seeing what was going on in her life when the cameras weren’t on her and when she was not performing 3 hour shows almost every weekend for about 2 years, a behind the scenes album like Swift puts it.

Songs like “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Opalite” provide fun and infectious melodies to sing along and dance to and we even get vulnerable moments like “Eldest Daughter” and “Ruin the Friendship” adding that classic staple from Swift of always including rather somber tones to a pop record. The album has already broken records such as the most streamed song in a day with 30 million streams with “The Fate of Ophelia” amongst other achievements. But an album and artist aren’t without their share of critiques.

Joseph Martinez, a PCC student, shared his thoughts on the album.

“I think this is a concept that is clever, in that this album is about one of her greatest achievements in which, almost everyone has been aware of.”

He goes on to say that her past albums were specific in a way that really only her fans can truly understand but this is one of her first albums where any listener can understand and relate to the concepts found throughout the record and that her resurgence back into mainstream pop music is so different compared to her past records that makes it very enjoyable.

On the other side of opinions, Rebecca Rivera, a biotech major, gave her insight on the album. She felt that the album did not deliver on her promise of infectious melodies and it being similar to her album “1989” and she heard many melodies that were strikingly similar to other songs and to some people it does not come off too well as many listeners were hopeful for completely unique melodies. Another issue she had was with the lyrics that she felt did not have the certain charm that lots of mainstream pop songs by Swift have such as “Style” and “Blank Space” and that they might fall flat and she would have loved more in depth or memorable lyrics to come across as more meaningful to people.

So, now that you have seen a few examples of differing opinions on the album, what do you truly feel about “The Life of a Showgirl”? If you have not listened yet and are curious I would recommend you do, after all, music is subjective and Swift even stated that she welcomes the chaos of many different opinions on her work on her latest appearance on Apple Music’s the “Zane Lowe Show”. The album is available to stream on various platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Youtube Music, so give it a listen if you’re a fan of hers or simply want to see what all the fuss is about.

