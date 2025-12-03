Share:

Title IX workshops were hosted in the Circadian on October 21st and November 13th, which informed attendees on their Title IX rights and its origin and evolution. It’s important for students and staff to know and abide by Title IX for their own protection against sex based discrimination.

Title IX is an amendment to the Constitution that prohibits sex based discrimination in educational institutions and the workforce. It offers students and staff protection from sex based discrimination in areas such as athletics, academics, and elsewhere. The law also requires there to be policies within the workforce and the Department of Education that address sexual harassment and violence.

The first session was mainly focused on the rights related to parents and pregnant students under Title IX. The presentation also included information on what is considered sexual harassment/assault and how to file a Title IX claim in the case of this event. Other information included accommodations regarding class assignments and exams, or projects. Essentially, Title IX protects expecting and student parents from discrimination due to their sex, gender, or parenting status.

“I think [Title IX] does a really good job of providing support that’s much needed for students, and sometimes they don’t even know they can get this type of support,” said counselor and professor Ivette Gomez-Rosas.

The second session entailed the origins of Title IX and how it has evolved over its 53 years as an amendment. It entailed appropriate power dynamics between instructor and student, as well as what’s appropriate in the classroom setting.

“Yes, as I make recommendations for the students. To be able to, you know, educate them and inform them of their rights related to parenting,” said Laura Araiza Rojas, EOPS & care counselor, when asked if she felt that the workshop expanded her knowledge on Title IX.

The workshop was very helpful to those being introduced to how Title IX can support students. Many felt well-informed at the end of the session and confident in their ability to identify when someone violates their Title IX rights.

“I feel that education is essential to prevent sexual or gender-based harassment, sexual assault, dating and domestic violence and stalking from happening or progressing. Understanding the power dynamics of sex and gender in the relationships we forge (including interpersonal relationships), that sexual activity needs to be affirmatively consented to, and that there are resources and a department on campus where people can ask questions, request interim measures, and, under certain circumstances ultimately obtain accountability for the wrongdoing are the best ways to prevent prohibited sex or gender-based behavior from occurring,” said Deputy Title IX coordinator Mariel Mulet.

With increased outreach, it’s imperative that more students are aware of their rights as individuals on this campus, so that everybody is able to get the most out of their experience.

