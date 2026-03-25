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When director Tadashi Nakamura took the stage to introduce the screening of his film “Third Act” in the Westerbeck Recital Hall, the first thing he asked was for everyone to close their eyes.

“Picture a loved one who is unable to be here sitting next to you,” he told the audience. “Then take a deep breath in, and a deep breath out. Now open your eyes.”

Nakamura’s request was more than an emotional palate cleanser before a hard-hitting movie. “Third Act” itself is a meditation – on grief, family, the Asian American experience, and documentary filmmaking.

The primary focus of the film is Tadashi Nakamura’s father, Robert A. Nakamura, who receives a Parkinson’s diagnosis. Being a filmmaker himself, he shot and directed several independent films on the Asian American experience, including “Hito Hata: Raise the Banner,” which is considered the first feature film by and about Asian-Americans, and “Wataridori: Birds of Passage,” a documentary on his own father’s life, before founding Visual Communications, a production studio focused entirely on Asian American films. This, combined with his outspoken activism during the Asian American movement in the 70’s, earned Robert the title of “godfather of Asian American cinema.”

As a child, Robert and his family were detained in Manzanar, a concentration camp for Japanese Americans during World War II. The internment, as well as widespread racist sentiment in America after their release, led Robert to activism, and left him dealing with depression and feelings of guilt.

“It all comes back to camp,” as Robert describes it in the film.

Robert’s life is detailed through a combination of home recordings, archival film and photos, and present-day interviews. These are some of the most moving sections of the film; hearing a man aware his life is close to its end come to terms with the generational trauma and depression he has been bottling up is heartwrenching, and the eloquence with which he describes his feelings is unbelievable.

We even watch the day Robert gets his Parkinson’s diagnosis. A yearly father-son ritual trip to the Rose Bowl for the USC-UCLA rivalry game gets sidetracked as the symptoms overwhelm him. We see the reality of it set in for both of the Nakamuras.

This is the secondary focus of the film: the relationship between Robert and his son. Tadashi Nakamura, while directing and filming, is also a central character. This was a big change for Nakamura.

“Before this, no films I did were first-person,” he shared. “They had always been about someone else. I never had to incorporate my own voice.”

Nakamura used this unique position as the son of his subject to guide the narrative and tone of the film. He turns Thanksgiving into a b-roll shoot with Robert’s guidance, and, by Robert’s own admission, gets more out of his subject than anyone else could.

“Anyone could make a history of my father’s work,” Nakamura explained. “I just thought: ‘What films could I make only as his son?’ That was our north star. Especially as the film was evolving in real time.”

Near the end of the film, as Parkinson’s finally begins taking a stronger toll on Robert, the form of the film itself begins to wrap around into his legacy. We see Tadashi, now a father of two, taking his son to the USC-UCLA Rose Bowl game. Scenes from Robert’s “Manzanar” are redone shot-for-shot by his son.

“As an artist,” he explained, “to remix his work is almost a way to dance with my dad.”

The final shot, of course, is the shrine at Manzanar. It all comes back to camp.

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