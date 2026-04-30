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“What were you wearing?”

“She was asking for it!”

“Well, maybe he shouldn’t have drunk so much.”

These are all common phrases that may be said towards victims of sexual assault. Experiences like these highlight the importance of April’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a dedicated period to teach about violation and consent.

On April 27, Pasadena City College’s Title IX Office hosted the interactive panel discussion, Sexual Assault: Myths, Facts, Consent & Support, to address common misconceptions surrounding sexual assault and on- and off-campus services with students.

The panel featured a presenter from two local organizations, YWCA and Peace Over Violence, to share their professional insights as violence-prevention establishments.

YWCA is a service provider of San Gabriel Valley, dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. Out of their numerous programs, the YWCA’s longstanding domestic violence program aims to provide critical domestic and sexual violence services.

Peace Over Violence is a social service agency centered on building healthy relationships, families, and communities free from sexual, domestic, and interpersonal violence. In addition to their programming, they exist as a crisis intervention organization for survivors of domestic violence.

Seated with the two presenters to facilitate the panel was PCC’s Deputy Title IX Coordinator, Mariel Mulet.

Title IX refers to the Federal Civil Rights law intended to prohibit sex-based discrimination, like sexual assault, against students and staff members within educational programs and the workforce.

However, since sexual assault cannot be confined to one act of violation, how can one identify if they have experienced it?

Sexual assault loosely refers to the perpetration of nonconsensual sexual acts towards another individual. It includes, but is not limited to, non-consensual kissing, groping, and penetration. Given its broad meaning, anyone can be a perpetrator or victim regardless of their gender, age, sexuality, or marital status.

Considered within the panel discussion, any engagement in physical intimacy requires all parties to consent with enthusiasm, not out of obligation. Regardless of if a pre-established relationship between two parties exists, consent must be continuously expressed on both ends throughout all instances of intimacy within the relationship.

While a majority of reported victims of sexual violence are disproportionately women, viewing sexual violence through a narrow, heteronormative lens where only women can be victims contributes to the erasure of abuses committed within same-sex relationships and of male victims. Additionally, it perpetuates a culture that enables sexual violence to persist, discouraging underrepresented survivors from speaking up and minimizing the experiences of all survivors.

In countless cases, sexual assault is a product of a person’s wrongful abuse of emotional closeness and/or power. When privilege and attachment are intricately embedded in situations of sexual violence, survivors endure an infinitely harder time believing in the validity of their own experience and coming forward.

“If [someone has] the resources to protect themselves, then there’s really no accountability when they start harming others,” Jonathan Wick, YMCA’s Associate Director of Social Change and Innovation, said.

And in every case, it is never the victim’s fault. No matter what they were wearing or how much they were drinking, there is no such thing as an invitation to be violated.

In a constantly developing world that maintains rape culture, sexual assault no longer holds one specific meaning.

“[Sexual assault is] an evolving definition,” Wick said. “[There’s now] technology-facilitated abuse and nonconsensual sharing of digital images, where it might not be a physical act, but you feel violated. I think it’s if a person feels like their boundaries have been crossed and that it’s been done so with sexual intent, then it’s worth consulting someone.”

With rapidly changing technology and loose regulations around fabricated records, gender-based violence has been on the rise, leading to knowledge of available sexual assault resources becoming increasingly important.

Here at PCC, there’s no deadline by which one has to file a complaint and make a report if they encounter sexual assault by a campus member. In accordance with Title IX law, PCC’s Title IX office offers measures such as academic support, safety measures, class schedule modifications, referral to counseling, medical, and/or other healthcare services, and more to students seeking support if they have experienced sexual assault.

However, if one prefers to access off-campus support, they can seek justice and accountability through community-based services and/or law enforcement, like the YWCA or Peace Over Violence. Any report of sexual violence contributes to increased visibility of the issue.

“A lot of… preventive work doesn’t get funded a lot of times because the need doesn’t look like it’s there. But we know it’s happening, unfortunately. So I really do encourage folks, you know, to get that social support and move forward with reporting if they can,” Wick said.

Sexual violence is not easy to talk about. However, deconstructing its misconceptions and knowing the resources at one’s disposal helps hold perpetrators accountable and eradicate sexual violence.

“The more informed [you are], the better it will be to prevent situations like [sexual assault] from happening,” Mulet said.

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