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Throughout Earth Day, ASPCC and Student Equity rejuvenated the phrase, “Our Power, Our Planet”, putting a heavy emphasis on how “our” collective experience as a race embodies the core values of Earth Day. As students roamed the seemingly never-ending collection of PCC affiliated clubs tabling the event, the focus of the event shifted from celebrating the planet we inhabit to celebrating the people that keep the world spinning.

PCC’s most prominent ecological club, Environmental Sustainability Club (ESC), hosted their semesterly “Lancer Closet” in celebration of PCC’s Earth Day event. The club holds donation drives weeks before the closet opens and presents what they’ve accumulated on tables for Pasadena students and residents to take free of charge.

“We hold a donation drive earlier in the semester. We pick up clothes, books, school supplies, really anything,” said ICC Representative Carlos Rosales. “We have this closet where we give it back, organize on tables, and everyone just comes and picks what they want.”

While continuing their active support of ecological conflicts throughout Pasadena, the ESC simultaneously focuses on giving back to the Earth’s people, providing assistance for those in need and recycling while doing so.

The ESC is also heavily involved with student advocacy, inside and outside of campus. From attending ASPCC board meetings to speaking at Pasadena City Hall, ESC actively participates in the preservation of Pasadena.

“We have different subdivisions of our club that focus on different things. We focus on divestment, which specifically with PCC, [is] trying to divest from big oil companies, weapon contractors, and trying to get the board of trustees to divest some of those types of groups because we know they’re not good groups and companies,” said Rosales. “We also work on decarbonization to try to make Pasadena carbon free by 2030.”

The PCC Resilience Club also tabled at the PCC Earth Day event, where they offered support for students who struggle with climate anxiety that comes with the self-destructive state of the planet.

“Starting Resilience Club, I felt like mental health is a real thing that people deal with,” said Kayley Nam, president of Resilience Club. “We thought Earth Day was a great way for us to highlight our correlation and how our club can help. We also thought Earth Day was a great way to highlight a specific type of anxiety.”

Climate change has a direct impact on people’s lives and state of living. While other sustainability organizations across campus focus on preserving the ecological aspect of climate change, Resilience Club continues to gratify the “Our Power” portion of Earth Day’s motto by offering direct reassurance for suffering occupants of the Earth.

“It is a really real type of anxiety that I think not a lot of people know about. It’s basically the struggle and the distress of climate change and [the] impact it’s having on people’s lives,” said Nam. “We give group therapy sessions to all of our students so they can come together and kind of share what they’re all going through, like struggles, anxiety, and depression.”

Human resilience is a crucial part of environmental sustainability, the topic that Earth Day centers around. Due to humans being Earth’s most populated inhabitants, PCC students took the celebration as an opportunity to give back and play their part in preserving the planet. PCC’s CORE Radical Scholars Club, which consists of formerly incarcerated or systemically impacted students, presented their plans for establishing a garden on PCC’s campus.

“They gave us a piece of land by the C building and we planted native plants,” said Jesus Cuevas, president of CORE Radical Scholars. “It’s open to all [of] the students. Not only when it’s open, but as well as when it’s under construction. I think one of the programs that does irrigation will be doing the irrigation system…and sustainability club will be involved.”

As a formerly incarcerated student himself, Cuevas admitted that preserving the Earth was not the typical background he and his fellow CORE peers come from.

“Most of us are former gang members,” said Cuevas, “[If we say] ‘Hey, let’s do some planting’ [they’re] gonna feel like, ‘no, I’m okay,’ you know?”

Sustainability was never something that concerned CORE members. However, after the Earth gave them a second chance, CORE decided to return the favor.

“It’s not the environment we come from. But [when] you get involved as a group, it becomes something very healing for us,” said Cuevas. “[The] majority of the population at CORE does outside work, they are involved with the D.A.D’s program. It is sustainability because it not only keeps us from going back to jail, but some of us like to take on different roles [like] cleaning up the streets [and] feeding the streets. We get involved with the homeless community because a lot of us come from that background. Some of us have been homeless.”

PCC has taken the chance to not only preserve the environmental state of the campus, but also the city that surrounds it. Solely celebrating the planet’s recovery does not encapsulate Earth Day’s true mission statement. Celebrating the people of this earth, commemorating their recovery and actions against the deteriorating state of the planet, was what made PCC’s Earth Day event thrive.

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