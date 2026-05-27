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When mounting a revival of a musical or a regional production, one thing that always has to be decided is whether they are going to use the original source material, or to adapt it. It’s been a trend on Broadway lately to completely readapt musicals. Sometimes, it’s because they didn’t work the first time, like “Chess”, which has had a lot more success this time around despite its troubled past. Other times, it’s because a musical is very clearly a product of its time.

This is especially true of golden age musicals, which are classics in their own right, but often have storylines that today’s audience doesn’t identify with. The golden age is defined as an era of musicals from around 1943 to 1964 where musicals changed to have a cohesive plot, songs and dances that served to further the storyline together. One common aspect of a golden age musical is a “dream ballet” sequence.

As products of their time, these musicals also had a lot of elements that were considered fine in the time they were created, but more modern audiences look at them with a more skeptical eye. There was a lot of racism and women didn’t typically have their own agency in these musicals.

To remedy this is bringing a golden age musical back to the stage, some changes are often made. In the case of the 2019 Broadway revival of “Oklahoma”, these changes were much more obvious, with costumes changing to a more modern look, the sets were mostly stripped down and the musical took on a much darker tone than the original.

“Brigadoon”, now playing at the Pasadena Playhouse, took a much more subtle path at adapting the story, even though the script is about 90% changed according to Alexandra Silber, the writer of the new adaptation.

Producing Artistic Director, Danny Feldman has been a long time fan of “Brigadoon” and had been searching for a good adaptation by traveling to see new productions. He felt the script was beautiful and outdated, and noted that people have been trying to fix the show for years.

“That’s what I like about it, it’s a little strange,” said Feldman, “I fell in love with it at a very young age.”

Feldman had become friends with Liza Lerner, daughter of the original book and lyric writer Alan Jay Lerner, and asked her about any adaptations that she knew of. She was the one who told him about Silber’s script, unaware that he had actually known Silber for about 15 years after giving her first job at Reprise Theater. After contacting her about the script, she texted it to him and he knew this was the production they needed to put on.

Silber’s journey with “Brigadoon” came into her life when her father passed away when she was 18. She traveled to Scotland and attended the Royal Conservatory of Scotland.

“I think I knew if I stayed at home, I would curl up on myself and die,” said Silber.

One thing that she had to say about her version of the show is that it is about human frailty.

“I hope you felt and saw that there are multiple forms of love in this show,” said Silber.

As for the changes, Silber noted that Meg Brockie was a milkmaid whose objective was to find a husband and sleep with Jeff, one of the newcomers to the town. She also noted that a musical in Scotland that didn’t have a bar in it seemed unlikely. So Brockie’s Pub was born. Meg now owns a pub and while she’s still a flirt, she has more purpose.

Jeff was another character who was changed. Silber noted that the original version of Jeff was a fun, wise-cracking character with a drinking problem and didn’t believe in love. This led her to ask what had happened to him to make him that way.

In 2018, Siber performed in the Broadway revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” with actor Danny Burnstein. After Burnstein lost his wife, famed stage actress, Rebecca Luker to ALS, she realized this was it. Jeff had lost his wife and that made him the way he was. In honor of Luker, who had once played Fiona in “Brigadoon” as well, she named Jeff’s wife Rebecca.

Kylie Edwards, who plays Jean MacLaren in the show, talked about some of the changes as well, particularly a character who is in love with her character even though she’s getting married to someone else.

“The rewrite that she did for Harry Beaton, because he as a character is quite problematic,” said Edwards. “In this production, you empathize with him and he’s not a villain. In the old story, he is. He is in love with the girl who is being married to someone and then he assaults her.”

Edwards said that she found she could empathize with this version of Harry a lot more. She can understand more of why he feels so miserable and why he does the things that he does.

“I don’t think there is any story more human,” said Silber, “I’ve been all of them and I hope you have too.”

Brigadoon is running at Pasadena Playhouse through June 14. Tickets start at $44, but they also have rush tickets through the TodayTix app for $29 starting at 9 am the day of the performance.







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