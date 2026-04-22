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Greeted with a big basket of chocolate chip cookies, a table filled with Naloxone, a generic brand for Narcan, Fentanyl test strips, and drink covers, make sure to grab a cookie to commence your Narcan training. This training session is for students and staff who want to be prepared and take advantage of the free opportunity to learn to use the emergency treatment of opioid overdose provided by the Student Health Services at Pasadena City College.

Few drug users know it is important to test their drugs, but there is a huge issue in that, only testing a small amount and not the entirety, which leads to the chocolate chip cookie problem. There could be “chocolate chips” you are missing when testing the drug. So Dr. Anne Walker, head of the Student Health Department at PCC, recommends testing the entire substance, and then you can just drink it.

“You only know about the part that you tested, not the rest of the pill. Everything you take needs to be tested.” said Dr. Walker.

Dr. Walker recommends grounding the whole substance into the kit to test it, then you can just drink it afterwards to safely consume the substance.

“Perfectly acceptable way to take it.” said Dr. Walker.

Dr. Walker led the presentation to a room full of attentive students, starting with a fun game of kahoot asking the serious questions. Sharing information and statistics with students, informing them that it only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl to kill someone.

Naloxone is the off-brand of Narcan, it is a nasal spray that dispenses the lifesaving liquid. To administer, insert it into either nostril and push. Do not waste the dose, as it comes with only one dose per container. You have to wait 3 minutes before you can give another dose, if needed.

If you are ever in a situation where you might have to help an unconscious person, remember that most of these situations are contextual, and you will have to examine the room to act appropriately to the situation at hand.

Students were also offered CPR masks that are one-way air flow, so you can comfortably and safely give CPR to someone without worrying about vomit, spit, or diseases. Staff handed out drink covers, like stickers that go on top of your drinks when you are out, to avoid getting your drink roofied when out drinking in public places. Fentanyl test kits, to test your drugs if they are safe to use.

All this training was provided free by PCC. A new California law, Assembly Bill 602, passed in October, requires all colleges to do these trainings along with UCs and CSUs, which have been doing them for a few years.

“I’m in student government, and so I think that it’s important to advocate for our students and to be present in new spaces,” student trustee Darya Derekshani said. “Because we’re the people who ultimately will help others to be enlightened and grow as people.”

Participating in these smaller events at PCC leads to bigger winnings, in learning something important, and meeting fellow students with the same morals as you, wanting to help others.

“Our job is just to try to teach people how to use them and get them into the hands of people who can make good use,” Dr. Anne said.

Good Samaritan law is important for students to know. You do not have to be scared to call 911 when someone you were with while doing drugs needs medical attention; you will not get in trouble as long as you only have possession of a personal use amount.

The most important reason to know how to use this medicine is that you are capable of saving someone’s life if a critical situation ever arises, because learning this, you can’t save yourself, but another person.

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