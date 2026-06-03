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When I first stepped into LA Fitness, it was after I had finished registering for classes at my first year at PCC. I would be lying if I said I started working out right away. I paid for two months of a membership I didn’t use for the most part because I had no sense of drive in myself. The lifestyle habits I built for myself in being disloyal and lying had caused the end of a long-term relationship. For a while I was hard on myself, blaming myself for the end of the relationship. I believed that’s just who I was, and it led me to fall down a rabbit hole of more unhealthy habits. I didn’t know that walking into a gym could change the direction of my character forever.

I had attended therapy since my mental health had spiraled out of control. After battle with suicidal ideation and other various thoughts like it, I was eventually diagnosed with Major Depressive disorder. I never told anyone because I didn’t want anyone worrying about me, but the people around me still saw right through me.

I had friends and family basically dragging me out of my house to try and get me to go touch some grass but nothing was working, not sports, restaurants, or even the motivational speeches didn’t end the loop I felt like I was in.

After getting tired of looking like Thor in Marvel’s Endgame, I remembered I had a gym membership. However, I had totally forgotten how to train properly. That’s when I called up my childhood friend Nathan Ocampo. He had been a total gym freak throughout high school, and I knew he could potentially help me. Although I asked him if he could help me train, deep down, what I really wanted was to see a change. I couldn’t stand the man in the mirror so I wanted to change who he was, mature and physically speaking.

“When you first began I saw that you mostly saw it as a way to clear your mind for a couple of hours of the day,” said Ocampo. “But now I notice that you genuinely enjoy your time improving yourself and putting your time into your own goals.”

The first training session I had with Ocampo I couldn’t even bench 95 pounds or squat 135 pounds properly. As a matter of fact I had to stop mid session, and had a breakdown in the locker room because my mental health was that bad.

To say that my first couple of months were hard would be an understatement. I wanted to quit so badly. It had been a while since I was put up to a challenge, especially a physical and mental one. So to turn away at that point, I would have been selling myself short of something I knew I could try and give my all to.

Now I could boast about my physical strength and talk about how I walked away with an ego while never changing. That’s not what LA fitness did for me, it was an outlet that literally kept me alive and taught me that discipline and consistency can take you a long way and my emotions of self anger and hatred didn’t have to be an excuse to not change as a person.

Until this day when I walk into LA Fitness even if it’s with friends, brothers, or by myself; I always take a moment to look into the mirror as a reminder I’m still alive, and I’m not the person I was when I made those choices that got me here.

If you or a loved one is also struggling with mental health, please reach out to these hotlines.

Pasadena City College Crisis Hotline

Contact: (626) 585-7273 and dial 9

National Suicide Prevention Hotline

Contact: 988

LA County Department of Mental Health

Contact: (800) 854-7771

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