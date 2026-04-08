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The city of Glendale has always been an enigma to me. I’ve never quite seen the appeal with the questionable driving, the unpredictable jaywalking, and the large crowds residing in The Americana. However, Glendale is where I spend the majority of my free time. No matter what the circumstances may be, I will always find a way to stroll over to Legacy Comics on North Orange Street. It’s a microscopic historical landmark in Glendale, established in 1990, and has been significant to me and my family for the past two decades. Despite the store being filled with fictional characters, you will never find a better group of real and self actualized people. The irony is palpable.

I have been to many comic book stores across Los Angeles. I’ve experienced the different towns and cities that are under the LA county umbrella through the lens of the plethora of comic book stores on each block. Each is ultimately similar, but none are like Legacy. I’ve come to realize that the biggest division between each store is the people.

What I find fascinating about Legacy is the dichotomy between the individualism and collectivism of the customers. Those who gather in the store stick to what they like, but are always open to conversation. I have always seen the comic book store as a sort of common ground. Although everyone has different preferences, you can tell that they are all equal. There is no knowledge gap or superiority complex from the staff. Everyone who goes to Legacy is just like one another— a fan.

During the later part of quarantine, I would sneak out of the Glendale church my parents attended and walk to Legacy. At a time where human connection was limited and free time was endless, relating to the characters I surrounded myself with was everything to me. The characters dwelling in the books have become close personal friends of mine. Each character, no matter what their background is, finds a way to relate to my core values.

My personal favorite character — albeit a bit unconventional — is Hawkeye. Over the past ten years, Hawkeye has fully transitioned to being a California based character; more specifically he’s now based in LA. Despite spending my whole life in LA, I have never fully appreciated the city I live in. Hawkeye embraces his LA pride and celebrates the diversity and people that reside in the city. There is no doubt that my love for Hawkeye and his commitment to this city correlates with the special place in my heart that belongs to Legacy.

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